Allahabad HC says police stations have become ‘places of commercial activity’

Taking serious note of a policeman’s involvement in business activities, the Allahabad high court has observed that police stations have become “places of commercial activity”. Policemen are constantly busy in commercial activities rather than maintaining law and order in the state, the court said. The Allahabad high court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 11. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

In this context, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal directed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) to conduct an inquiry into a Ballia police constable’s alleged transport business.

The court further directed the DGP and the additional chief secretary (Home), Uttar Pradesh, to initiate disciplinary proceedings against all police officials and constables of Rasra police station in Ballia district of the state.

The DGP has been directed to file an affidavit before the court detailing the action taken within 10 days.

The observations were made while hearing a petition regarding the blacklisting of the petitioner Harendra Yadav’s truck by the assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), Ballia.

The blacklisting was based on a report submitted by a sub-inspector concerning an ownership dispute between the petitioner and the respondent Santosh Kumar, a constable posted at Rasra police station.

During the hearing, the court interacted with the constable, who stated that he had withdrawn money from his GPF account and had started business with the petitioner in the name of his brother. A truck was purchased and operated by the petitioner.

The court found that the ARTO had blacklisted the vehicle solely on the basis of the report submitted by sub-inspector Shiv Murti Tiwari regarding the ownership dispute.

It was further noted by the court that in his affidavit, the Ballia superintendent of police had nowhere stated that any action had been taken against the constable for running a transport business while posted at the police station.

Expressing shock over the state of affairs, the court observed, “This court is shocked that police stations have become a place of commercial activities and policemen are indulging in business activities rather maintaining law and order in the state. If this be the condition, then no law and order could be maintained as police stations have become a place of business.”

The court further observed that the officer in charge of the Rasra police station and the superintendent of police, Ballia, had protected the constable by submitting a report in his favour to ARTO, Ballia, who had blacklisted the vehicle and had restrained the transfer of the vehicle in question.

The court remarked that the entire police station in question appears to be involved in commercial activity, as was apparent from the affidavit filed by various authorities and the averments made therein.

In its order dated July 27, the court directed the DGP to inquire into the commercial activities allegedly taking place at Rasra police station and ordered disciplinary proceedings against all police officials and constables posted there.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 11.