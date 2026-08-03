Man quits ₹11 LPA Bengaluru job to start business, now earns ₹28 lakh annually

An X post has caught the internet's attention after a user shared a story of a friend who reportedly quit his ₹11 LPA corporate job in Bengaluru to start a local water purification business. The man quit his ₹11 LPA corporate job in Bengaluru to start a local water purification business. (X/@iamankitpande) The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who said his friend chose entrepreneurship over chasing promotions. Instead of continuing his 9-to-5 job, the man returned home, set up a water purification plant on his own property and built a business supplying drinking water to households and shops. "My friend quit his ₹11 LPA 9-to-5 job in Bengaluru. Now he earns nearly ₹28 lakh a year from his home," Pandey wrote. He shared that his friend installed a water purification plant on his property and connected around 300 homes and shops across multiple colonies. He now supplies roughly 300 water cans every day to regular customers.

Pandey shared that each can is priced at ₹30, taking his daily revenue to around ₹9,000 and monthly revenue to approximately ₹2.7 lakh. Pandey also broke down the business expenses. He said that the monthly cost of water purification and electricity is about ₹15,000, while transportation costs another ₹20,000. Since the plant operates from the man's own property, there is no rental expense. "That leaves him with an average monthly profit of around ₹2.35 lakh, or nearly ₹28.5 lakh a year," Pandey wrote. "Sometimes the best business is not the most glamorous one. It is the one that solves a daily problem consistently," he added. Concluding the post, he asked users, “Would you leave an ₹11 LPA corporate job for a business like this?”