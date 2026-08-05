What does 'tactically disengage' mean? Why police used the strategy during Perez Hilton incident

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) said deputies responded to celebrity blogger Perez Hilton's Miami home after receiving multiple reports of a TikTok livestream allegedly showing acts of self-harm. After assessing the situation, deputies chose to “tactically disengage.” Deputies claimed that instead of making contact right away, they "tactically disengaged" while keeping an eye on the situation of Perez Hilton. (Perez Hilton | Instagram)

Officers spoke with family members outside the residence and confirmed Hilton was alone inside the home. Deputies claimed that instead of making contact right away, they "tactically disengaged" while keeping an eye on the situation.

The phrase left many wondering what it means and why officers sometimes choose that approach.

The livestream was later removed, and TikTok suspended Hilton's account.

Also read: Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

What does 'tactically disengage' mean? Law enforcement agencies describe tactical disengagement as a deliberate decision to step back from immediate contact when doing so may reduce the risk of harm.

A Los Angeles Police Department training bulletin defines tactical disengagement as "the tactical decision to leave, delay contact, delay custody or plan to make contact at a different time and under different circumstances." The guidance notes that there is no single solution for every incident and that officers should continually reassess evolving situations.

The bulletin says disengagement is one of several available tactics. Officers may use it when they believe creating time and distance could de-escalate a situation, particularly if no serious crime has occurred.

It also advises officers to evaluate whether continued contact could pose unnecessary risks to the individual involved, the public, or responding officers.

Also read: What happened to Perez Hilton? Miami-Dade Sheriff's office issue update after shocking TikTok live video

Why did deputies use the strategy in Perez Hilton's case? The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said its decision reflected common crisis intervention practices used during mental health emergencies.

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the department told Newsweek.

The sheriff's office added that, unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation can reduce the likelihood of injuries and minimize the risk of what law enforcement calls a "suicide-by-cop" encounter.

The LAPD's guidance similarly notes that not all calls involving suicidal individuals require immediate police intervention. The document distinguishes between someone suspected of committing a crime and a person experiencing a mental health crisis inside their own home.

According to the bulletin, expressing suicidal thoughts or attempting suicide inside one's home is not, by itself, a criminal act, and individuals retain the same constitutional rights as everyone else. The guidance recommends that officers consider de-escalation strategies whenever appropriate.

At the time of reporting, neither the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office nor Perez Hilton's representatives released additional updates about the incident. Authorities have not announced any criminal investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).