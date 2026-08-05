ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Inter and Final courses out at icmai.in, direct link & toppers list here
ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Inter and Final courses have been released. The direct link to check results and the toppers list is given here.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the ICMAI CMA June 2026 results for the Inter and Final courses. Candidates who have appeared for the Certified Management Accountant examination can check the results through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.
As per the official notice, for the intermediate exam, the overall pass percentage is 12.82% in either group and 19.68% in both groups. For the final exam, the overall pass percentage of candidates who passed in either one of the groups is 16.19%, and those who passed both groups is 32.97%.
Consequent to the declaration of the result as mentioned above, 7,885 candidates completed the Intermediate Course of the Institute. For the final course, 4220 candidates have completed it. The direct links are posted below.
Direct link to check ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Inter course
Direct link to check ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Final course
ICMAI CMA June Result 2026: How to check
All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.
2. Click on the ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
ICMAI CMA June Result 2026: Toppers list for Inter and Final course
The Intermediate toppers list is given here.
Rank 1: Raunak Jain
Rank 2: Mohit Das
Rank 3: Kantala Prashanth Reddy
Rank 4: Harsh Sunit Jain
Rank 5: Tarak Sai Ram P
The final exam toppers list is given here.
Rank 1: Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli
Rank 2: Rahul Kailas Bhoir
Rank 3: Vannemreddy Hemanth
Rank 4: Gurkirat Singh Bhangu
Rank 5: Chorawala Prathamkumar Nileshkumar
ICMAI June Foundation Result 2026 released at eicmai.in, direct link and list of toppers here
The result has been made available online to ensure that candidates can access their scorecards without visiting any institute or examination centre. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their results for future admission and verification purposes. The merit list highlights outstanding performances from candidates across different cities, reflecting healthy competition in this examination cycle. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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