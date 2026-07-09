ICMAI June Foundation Result 2026 released at eicmai.in, direct link and list of toppers here
ICMAI has declared the CMA Foundation June 2026 Result. Candidates can check their scores online and download the merit list featuring the top rank holders
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2026 examination result on its official website, eicmai.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by entering their identification number on the result portal.
Along with the result, the institute has also released the merit list of rank holders for the Foundation syllabus (2022). The names of students securing the highest ranks have been published in the merit list released by ICMAI. The examination is conducted to assess the knowledge of candidates seeking admission to the Cost and Management Accountancy course. Successful candidates will now become eligible to move to the next stage of the CMA programme.
The result has been made available online to ensure that candidates can access their scorecards without visiting any institute or examination centre. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their results for future admission and verification purposes. The merit list highlights outstanding performances from candidates across different cities, reflecting healthy competition in this examination cycle.
FMGE June Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here
How to check ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result
Visit the official ICMAI result portal.
Click on the CMA Foundation June 2026 Result link.
Enter the Identification Number.
Click on View Result.
The result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
ICMAI June Foundation Result 2026 LINK
Top 10 Rank Holders – ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Merit List
Rank Name City
1 Vignesh S , Chennai
2 Tippuluri Jagan Mohan Reddy, Guntur
3 Gaurangi Shukla ,Agra
4 Gorthi S S N Datta Tejaswi ,Guntur
5 Vaibhav Jain ,Hyderabad
5 Yeruva Mary Nishitha, Guntur
6 Silpa Barik ,Visakhapatnam
6 Uppu Pavan Kumar, Guntur
6 Moram Venkata Praveen Kumar Reddy, Guntur
7 Sahishnu SNSV Maringanti ,Hyderabad
For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More