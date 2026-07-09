The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2026 examination result on its official website, eicmai.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by entering their identification number on the result portal. ICMAI June Foundation Result 2026 released at eicmai.in, direct link and list of toppers here

Along with the result, the institute has also released the merit list of rank holders for the Foundation syllabus (2022). The names of students securing the highest ranks have been published in the merit list released by ICMAI. The examination is conducted to assess the knowledge of candidates seeking admission to the Cost and Management Accountancy course. Successful candidates will now become eligible to move to the next stage of the CMA programme.

The result has been made available online to ensure that candidates can access their scorecards without visiting any institute or examination centre. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their results for future admission and verification purposes. The merit list highlights outstanding performances from candidates across different cities, reflecting healthy competition in this examination cycle.

FMGE June Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here

How to check ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result

Visit the official ICMAI result portal.

Click on the CMA Foundation June 2026 Result link.

Enter the Identification Number.

Click on View Result.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

ICMAI June Foundation Result 2026 LINK Top 10 Rank Holders – ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Merit List

Rank Name City

1 Vignesh S , Chennai

2 Tippuluri Jagan Mohan Reddy, Guntur

3 Gaurangi Shukla ,Agra

4 Gorthi S S N Datta Tejaswi ,Guntur

5 Vaibhav Jain ,Hyderabad

5 Yeruva Mary Nishitha, Guntur

6 Silpa Barik ,Visakhapatnam

6 Uppu Pavan Kumar, Guntur

6 Moram Venkata Praveen Kumar Reddy, Guntur

7 Sahishnu SNSV Maringanti ,Hyderabad

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.