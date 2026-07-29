Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has not yet released the UPTET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in. UPTET Result 2026: When, where to check UPESSC TET results, scorecards when out (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a Live Hindustan report, the UPTET results will be released soon. However, the Commission has not announced the exact date and time for the results announcement.

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The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 at different examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. A total of 1,770,714 of the 1,994,661 registered candidates (88.77%) appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), conducted across 60 districts from July 2 to 4. During the examination, AI-enabled surveillance identified 44 impersonators, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) chairman Prashant Kumar said.

Commission members, along with retired IAS and IPS officers, were appointed as observers in all 60 districts. They visited examination centres throughout the test to inspect arrangements. The examination was monitored from an AI-integrated control command room at the UPESSC headquarters, where the chairman, members, secretary, controller of examinations and deputy secretary tracked activities through AI-enabled cameras installed at the centres.

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The UPTET provisional answer key was released on July 9 and the objection window was closed on July 14, 2026.

UPTET Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

2. Click on the UPTET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For candidates who will pass the UPTET exam, the validity of the certificate has been extended for a lifetime. Once they pass the exam, they will no longer need to retake the eligibility test and will be eligible to apply directly for the upcoming teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh.

For more related details candidates can check the official webste of UPESSC.