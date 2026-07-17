NEET Result 2026: Panshul Bansal secures AIR 2, says consistency and NCERT revision were key to success

Haryana's Panshul Bansal has secured All India Rank 2 in the NEET UG examination. Consistency, disciplined preparation, regular mock tests and unwavering support from teachers and family helped Panshul Bansal, a student of KR Mangalam World School, Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi, to score 715 out of 720 marks. Panshul Bansal

Reflecting on his journey, Panshul said that the biggest factor in his success was consistency, his teachers' constant guidance, and his family's support. KR Mangalam World School, Greater Kailash-I, provided a motivating environment where academics and well-being were equally valued, helping me stay focused and confident throughout my preparation," he said.

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While speaking to HT Digital, Panshul talked about his motivation, daily routine, preparation strategy, and future ambitions. Check them out.

1. What do you think were the three most important factors that helped you achieve this remarkable score? The biggest factors were consistency, my teachers' constant guidance, and my family's support. K.R. Mangalam World School, G.K.-I, provided a motivating environment where academics and well-being were equally valued, helping me stay focused and confident throughout my preparation.

2. Can you walk us through your daily study routine? How many hours did you devote to self-study, revision, mock tests, and relaxation during your preparation? I studied around 7-8 hours daily. I dedicated 6-7 hours to self-study, 2 hours to revision, regular mock tests, and ensured time for exercise and adequate sleep. A balanced routine helped me stay productive without feeling exhausted.

3. Preparing for NEET is mentally demanding. How did you stay motivated and deal with stress, self-doubt, or burnout during your preparation journey? Whenever I felt stressed, I reminded myself of my goal and trusted the process. My teachers and parents encouraged me during difficult phases. Taking short breaks, sleeping well, and maintaining a positive mindset helped me overcome self-doubt and stay motivated.

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4. Many aspirants struggle with balancing Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. What was your subject-wise strategy, and how did you improve your weaker areas? Biology required regular NCERT revision, Chemistry focused on concepts and practice, while Physics needed daily problem-solving. I identified weak topics through tests, discussed doubts with my teachers, and revised them repeatedly until I gained confidence.

5. The re-examination gave you an opportunity to improve your score. What changes did you make in your preparation between the original exam and Re-NEET that helped you increase your marks? I carefully analysed my previous mistakes instead of studying everything again. I revised important NCERT chapters, practised more mock tests, improved time management, and worked on accuracy. My teachers' guidance helped me make the most of the extra opportunity.

6. Mock tests and previous years' papers are often considered game changers. How did you analyse your mistakes after every test, and what was your revision strategy in the final month? After every mock test, I maintained an error notebook and revised every mistake. During the final month, I focused on NCERT, previous years' papers, formulas, diagrams, and regular full-length tests to strengthen accuracy and confidence.

7. Now that you've secured one of the top ranks in the country, which medical college and specialization do you aspire to pursue, and what are your long-term career goals in medicine? I hope to pursue MBBS at AIIMS New Delhi. While I'm still exploring specializations, I aspire to become a surgeon,cardiac or maybe neuro.

8. Thousands of students are beginning their NEET preparation for next year. If you had to give them three practical pieces of advice—especially for students who feel overwhelmed by the vast syllabus—what would they be? Be consistent rather than studying for long hours occasionally. Trust NCERT and revise it multiple times. Attempt regular mock tests, learn from your mistakes, and never hesitate to seek help from your teachers—they are your greatest support system.

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Congratulating Panshul on his stellar achievement, Shalini Agarwal, Principal, KR Mangalam World School, Greater Kailash-I, said the result is a reflection of the student's hard work, perseverance and disciplined approach towards learning.

“Securing AIR 2 in NEET is a remarkable milestone, and we at K.R. Mangalam World School, GK-1 could not be prouder. This achievement is not just about academic excellence, but about the perseverance and character our student has shown throughout this journey — an inspiration to every child who dreams big. We are immensely proud of Panshul for this truly outstanding achievement that reflects years of hard work, discipline, and unwavering focus. At K.R. Mangalam World School, GK-1, this success is a shining testament to what our students can achieve with dedication and the right guidance”, she said.