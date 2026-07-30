Indian Space Research Organisation has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 410 posts in the organisation. ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 410 posts at isro.gov.in, details here (HT_PRINT)

The registration process commenced on July 29 and will end on August 28, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Graduate Apprenticeship: 220 posts

2. Technician Apprenticeship: 120 posts

3. Apprenticeship for Commercial Practice: 70 posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 6557 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here

Eligibility Criteria Graduate Apprenticeship: Candidates who want to apply should have completed B.E / B.Tech in the concerned discipline from any recognised University.

Technician Apprenticeship: Candidates who want to apply should have done a Diploma in the respective Discipline from a recognised State Board.

Apprenticeship for Commercial Practice: Candidates should have completed a Diploma in Commercial Practice from a recognised Board to be eligible to apply.

Candidates who meet the Essential Qualifications mentioned above can enrol on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) Portal. The website for applying for the Apprenticeship Training is nats.education.gov.in.

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Candidates who have passed in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, or 2026 are eligible to undergo an apprenticeship. Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2021 are not eligible. Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply

Selection Process The candidates will be shortlisted based on the percentage of the candidates in the respective discipline. The shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. On successful completion of document verification, the panel will be drawn based on the academic scores in Degree/ Diploma in Engineering / Diploma in Commercial Practice. The induction of apprentices against the vacant positions will be made strictly based on their position in the panel. Selected candidates will be informed only by email. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ISRO.

Detailed Notification Here