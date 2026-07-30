ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 410 posts at isro.gov.in, details here
ISRO will recruit for Apprentice posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 410 posts in the organisation.
Indian Space Research Organisation has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 410 posts in the organisation.
The registration process commenced on July 29 and will end on August 28, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Graduate Apprenticeship: 220 posts
2. Technician Apprenticeship: 120 posts
3. Apprenticeship for Commercial Practice: 70 posts
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Eligibility Criteria
Graduate Apprenticeship: Candidates who want to apply should have completed B.E / B.Tech in the concerned discipline from any recognised University.
Technician Apprenticeship: Candidates who want to apply should have done a Diploma in the respective Discipline from a recognised State Board.
Apprenticeship for Commercial Practice: Candidates should have completed a Diploma in Commercial Practice from a recognised Board to be eligible to apply.
Candidates who meet the Essential Qualifications mentioned above can enrol on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) Portal. The website for applying for the Apprenticeship Training is nats.education.gov.in.
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Candidates who have passed in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, or 2026 are eligible to undergo an apprenticeship. Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2021 are not eligible. Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted based on the percentage of the candidates in the respective discipline. The shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. On successful completion of document verification, the panel will be drawn based on the academic scores in Degree/ Diploma in Engineering / Diploma in Commercial Practice. The induction of apprentices against the vacant positions will be made strictly based on their position in the panel. Selected candidates will be informed only by email. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ISRO.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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