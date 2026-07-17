‘Studied for 17 hours’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta with 715/720 shares secret to success

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 on Thursday. Punjab's Aryan Gupta and Haryana's Panshul Bansal topped the NEET-UG as 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the entrance exam this year. Aryan Gupta credited his success to relentless dedication and studying for 16-17 hours a day. (@PTI_News/X)

The toppers each scored 715 out of 720 marks. Meanwhile, 19 candidates scored 700, and 138 obtained 690 marks.

Notably, more than 93 per cent of the 138 candidates scoring above 690 were appearing for NEET-UG for the first time.

Also Read | Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal top NEET-UG with 715/720 as 1.1 million clear exam

Preparation for NEET-UG exam Aryan Gupta emerged as the top scorer in NEET UG 2026, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1. Coming from a family of doctors, he said that "everything feels like a dream."

He credited his success to relentless dedication and studying for 16-17 hours a day. He also advised other aspirants to listen to their teachers.

"I worked hard; I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream. Everyone is happy. I studied for 16-17 hours in a day," he told news agency PTI.

Talking about his future plans, he said that he wants to become an oncologist.

Sharing the reason behind it, Gupta said, "I want to become an oncologist. My grandmother had died from cancer; I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge."

Furthermore, advising other NEET-UG aspirants, he said, "First of all, blindly follow your teachers. They have been teaching for many years. For 15-20 years."