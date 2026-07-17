NEET UG 2026 state-wise toppers list: Check top rankers from every state

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 on Thursday. As many as 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied health science courses across the country. Aspirants leave from exam centre after appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The NTA conducted the examination on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the test, which was held in 13 languages.

In an official statement, the agency said more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. It added that candidates from almost all states and union territories secured qualifying marks.

A total of 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above out of 720. More than 93 per cent of these candidates appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time.

The NTA had released the final answer key ahead of the result announcement.

Sharing details of the top performers, the agency said Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana jointly secured the highest score of 715 out of 720.

The NTA said the results were declared on time to keep the medical admission and counselling calendar on track.

"The results were declared within time through re-engineering of the process, with stages designed to run in parallel rather than in sequence, and with the de-linking of the OMR sheet challenge from answer key release. Each stage was completed in full and made available for candidate view," the NTA said.

Scorecards are now available on the official NEET website for all candidates.

Complete list of state-wise toppers Sankalp Sandeep Naik, Foreign

Muhammad Ayaan Yusuf Kolnad, Foreign

Dhruv Tripathi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Namala Prerana, Andhra Pradesh

Lirik Ete, Arunachal Pradesh

Shubh Prasad, Assam

Ayush Bhalotia, Bihar

Riya Ranjan, Bihar

Madhvan Mahajan, Chandigarh (Ut)

Shiprak Goyal, Chhattisgarh

Charvi Agrawal, Chhattisgarh

Gupta Jaya Anil, Dadra And Nagar Haveli

Tandel Dhairya Devendra, Daman & Diu

Kashvi Dhall, Delhi

Saloni Utagi, Goa

Taha Samun Bhatia, Gujarat

Patel Shaurya Bhavesh, Gujarat

Akshit Kumar Gaur, Gujarat

Panshul Bansal, Haryana

Aakarsh Gupta, Himachal Pradesh

Suharsh Kumar Gupta, Jharkhand

Hadiya Nisar, Jk

Zaidan Wani, Jk

Vaishnavi Das, Karnataka

Neeraj B, Kerala

Jigmet Yangchan Lamo, Ladakh (Ut)

Fahmida Anees, Lakshadweep (Ut)

Aryaman Singh Solanki, Madhya Pradesh

Kudale Shravani Krishna, Maharashtra

Javed Hasan, Manipur

Bakhambok Anthony Thabah, Meghalaya

H Malsawmdawngzuala, Mizoram

Subhasmita Nayak, Nagaland

Satwik Patnaik, Odisha

Krishanth Abhinav M, Puducherry

Aryan Gupta, Punjab

Uplakshya Goyal, Rajasthan

Richa Subba, Sikkim

Venkatapathi Velayutham V A, Tamil Nadu

Veeriahgari Sahyu, Telangana

Baibhab Roy, Tripura

Aryan Dubey, Uttar Pradesh

Aadi Jain, Uttarakhand

Sabyasachi Laskar, West Bengal