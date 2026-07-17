Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    NEET UG 2026 state-wise toppers list: Check top rankers from every state

    Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana jointly secured the highest score of 715 out of 720.

    Published on: Jul 17, 2026, 24:35:31 IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 on Thursday. As many as 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied health science courses across the country.

    Aspirants leave from exam centre after appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, in New Delhi. (ANI)
    Aspirants leave from exam centre after appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, in New Delhi. (ANI)

    The NTA conducted the examination on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the test, which was held in 13 languages.

    In an official statement, the agency said more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. It added that candidates from almost all states and union territories secured qualifying marks.

    A total of 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above out of 720. More than 93 per cent of these candidates appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time.

    The NTA had released the final answer key ahead of the result announcement.

    Sharing details of the top performers, the agency said Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana jointly secured the highest score of 715 out of 720.

    The NTA said the results were declared on time to keep the medical admission and counselling calendar on track.

    "The results were declared within time through re-engineering of the process, with stages designed to run in parallel rather than in sequence, and with the de-linking of the OMR sheet challenge from answer key release. Each stage was completed in full and made available for candidate view," the NTA said.

    Scorecards are now available on the official NEET website for all candidates.

    Complete list of state-wise toppers

    Sankalp Sandeep Naik, Foreign

    Muhammad Ayaan Yusuf Kolnad, Foreign

    Dhruv Tripathi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

    Namala Prerana, Andhra Pradesh

    Lirik Ete, Arunachal Pradesh

    Shubh Prasad, Assam

    Ayush Bhalotia, Bihar

    Riya Ranjan, Bihar

    Madhvan Mahajan, Chandigarh (Ut)

    Shiprak Goyal, Chhattisgarh

    Charvi Agrawal, Chhattisgarh

    Gupta Jaya Anil, Dadra And Nagar Haveli

    Tandel Dhairya Devendra, Daman & Diu

    Kashvi Dhall, Delhi

    Saloni Utagi, Goa

    Taha Samun Bhatia, Gujarat

    Patel Shaurya Bhavesh, Gujarat

    Akshit Kumar Gaur, Gujarat

    Panshul Bansal, Haryana

    Aakarsh Gupta, Himachal Pradesh

    Suharsh Kumar Gupta, Jharkhand

    Hadiya Nisar, Jk

    Zaidan Wani, Jk

    Vaishnavi Das, Karnataka

    Neeraj B, Kerala

    Jigmet Yangchan Lamo, Ladakh (Ut)

    Fahmida Anees, Lakshadweep (Ut)

    Aryaman Singh Solanki, Madhya Pradesh

    Kudale Shravani Krishna, Maharashtra

    Javed Hasan, Manipur

    Bakhambok Anthony Thabah, Meghalaya

    H Malsawmdawngzuala, Mizoram

    Subhasmita Nayak, Nagaland

    Satwik Patnaik, Odisha

    Krishanth Abhinav M, Puducherry

    Aryan Gupta, Punjab

    Uplakshya Goyal, Rajasthan

    Richa Subba, Sikkim

    Venkatapathi Velayutham V A, Tamil Nadu

    Veeriahgari Sahyu, Telangana

    Baibhab Roy, Tripura

    Aryan Dubey, Uttar Pradesh

    Aadi Jain, Uttarakhand

    Sabyasachi Laskar, West Bengal

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE and more across India.
    Home/India News/NEET UG 2026 State-wise Toppers List: Check Top Rankers From Every State
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes