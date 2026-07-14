The National Testing Agency (NTA has released the NEET UG Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the provisional key and response sheet through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG Answer Key 2026 released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The official notice reads, "The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG)-2026 on the website. To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has been sent on the registered e- mail address given by the Candidates at the time of registration of NEET (UG)-2026."

Candidates can log in to the official website using their credentials to view their scanned OMR sheets and recorded responses. To ensure data security and privacy, a Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) system has been implemented; candidates will be prompted to enter a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number and email address before gaining access.

The Agency has also opened the window to raise objections against the answer key. The objection window will remain open till July 15, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay a processing fee of ₹200/- for each response challenge.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking by tomorrow 11 am. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

Direct link to download NEET UG Answer Key 2026

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

From AIPMT to NEET: A decade of paper leak scandals that shook India's education system

The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The re-NEET was conducted after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.

The result of the re-National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be announced by July 20, a senior official at the NTA confirmed.

The official did not provide an exact date but confirmed that the agency is working on a war footing to release the results soon. The official, however, assured that the academic year for MBBS students will not be delayed.

Official Notice Here