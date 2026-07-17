NEET UG Result 2026: Aryan Gupta tops NTA NEET re-exam, Kundale Shravani Krishna is female topper

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the NEET UG Result 2026. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified the NTA NEET re-exam out of the 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam. Aryan Gupta NEET UG topper (PTI )

A total of 138 candidates have been included in the toppers list for scoring equal to or more than 690 marks. Of these: Over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time and 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.

NEET UG Result 2026: List of toppers The list of top 10 candidates are given here:

Rank 1: Aryan Gupta

Rank 2: Panshul Bansal

Rank 3: Uplakshya Goyal

Rank 4: Ayush Bhalotia

Rank 5: Kudale Shravani Krishna

Rank 6: Riya Ranjan

Rank 7: Aryan Dubey

Rank 8: Geetansh Sarin

Rank 9: Gaurav Singh

Rank 10: Mohanish Maruti Bhosale

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana).

While speaking to PTI, Aryan Gupta said, "I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors... I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy, I studied for 16-17 hours in a day, I want to become an Oncologist, my grandmother had died from cancer, I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life, but I am feeling good..."

‘Studied for 17 hours’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta with 715/720 shares secret to success

NEET UG Result 2026: List of female toppers The list of female toppers are given here:

Rank 1: Kudale Shravani Krishna

Rank 2: Riya Ranjan

Rank 3: Mansha Garg

Rank 4: Vaishnavi Das

Rank 5: Manasvi Kulshrestha

Rank 6: Kashvi Dhall

Rank 7: Srinika V

Rank 8: Ashi Goyal

Rank 9: Namala Prerana

Rank 10: Aanvi Saxena

More than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates are women. Women also qualified at a higher rate than men: 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, as against 55.1 per cent of men.

In the final answer sheet, NTA dropped one question, while another had two correct answers - both in Physics questions. “One of the disputed questions involved a Vernier calipers problem that asked candidates to determine the length of a wire based on the instrument’s reading. This question was dropped from the final answer key. The second question on electromagnetic waves had two correct options, instead of a single correct answer as originally indicated,” said Keshav Agarwal, vice-president of Delhi-based Coaching Federation of India (CFI) which has 1,000 coaching institutes as its members.

NTA has a history of announcing NEET-UG results late at night. In 2024, it declared the original NEET-UG results at around 10 pm on June 4, released the results of the re-test conducted for 1,563 candidates on the evening of June 30, and issued revised scorecards at around 8:30–9 pm on July 26 after the Supreme Court directed it to revise the results by withdrawing marks awarded for a disputed Physics question. This year, the agency announced the NEET-UG 2026 results at around 10:30 pm on July 16.

NEET UG 2026 state-wise toppers list: Check top rankers from every state

The NTA will publishing the complete category-wise data on registered, appeared and qualified candidates for the General, General-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwBD, PwD and Third Gender categories, NEEDS EXPANSION along with separate topper lists for each category. According to the agency, 291,000 General, 512,000 OBC-NCL, 159,000 SC, 63,716 ST, 95,026 General-EWS, 3,666 PwBD and 303 PwD candidates qualified.

Direct link to check NEET result here