Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that around 562 Vidya Bharati schools are currently operational in the state, providing education to 1.25 lakh students. "562 Vidya Bharati schools imparting education to 1.25 lakh students": Uttarakhand CM

Speaking about the organisation, Dhami said, "Vidya Bharati has reached every village, every house. Vidya Bharati has made our ideas reach everywhere in the state. I have been connected to these organisations, so I know that in difficult times, Vidya Bharati teachers and office bearers did a lot. Today, about 562 schools are operational, which are imparting education to 1.25 lakh students..."

Will decide on school complex system before Teachers' Day: Himachal CM Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the 'Pratibha Samman Ceremony' organised by Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan at the Government Secondary School in Roorkee, Haridwar district.

In a post on X, CM Dhami emphasised that the Uttarakhand government has worked to give national and global recognition to the state's rich cultural heritage, traditional handicrafts, and local products.

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"In this regard, 27 products from the state have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Along with establishing the unique identity of these products, local producers, farmers, artisans, and people associated with handicrafts are gaining access to new markets, better prices, and greater employment opportunities," he said.

Earlier on July 25, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the state-level workshop of the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Maharaj at a local hotel on Tyagi Road in Dehradun.

Gaza teen triumphs despite war, loss and displacement Paying tribute to the revered saint, the Chief Minister said that Guru Ravidas' teachings and ideals remain timeless and highly relevant for society.

The Chief Minister said that the life of Sant Ravidas symbolises India's rich cultural tradition that has guided society towards equality, humanity, social justice, and harmony. Through his teachings and exemplary life, he inspired people to rise above social evils such as untouchability, discrimination, and caste-based inequality.