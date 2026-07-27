Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has started the registration process for UP Board Exam 2027. Individual candidates who want to appear for Class 10, 12 examination can check the official notice on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Exam 2027: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam registration begins at upmsp.edu.in, check schedule here (ANI/file)

As per the official notice, the last date for forwarding the application forms of students of classes 10 and 12 and for receiving the examination fee from the Principal of the forwarding centre is August 5, 2026. The last date for depositing the examination fee received from all eligible individual students by the head of the forwarding centre in the treasury is till August 10, 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026: Board issues guidelines to conduct practical exams, check important points

The exam centres will have to upload the information of the examination fee deposited by the head of the centre and educational details related to individual students of High School / Intermediate on the board website by August 16, 2026.

The last date for depositing the examination fee through a challan along with a late fee of Rs. 100/- (one hundred only) per candidate for individual students of High School/Intermediate after August 10, 2026, in the treasury is August 16, 2026.

The board will conduct verification of candidate details between August 21 and August 31, followed by an online correction and update window from September 1 to September 10. The final list of candidates, along with photographs and the fund letter, must be submitted by September 30, completing the registration process for the 2027 board examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Supply Admit Card 2026 released at cbse.gov.in, direct link to download here

The exam fee for Class 10 candidates is ₹706/-. Candidates applying under the credit system will have to pay ₹306, deposited in the treasury. Those students who will opt for additional subjects in Class 10 will have to pay ₹206.50 per subject, including a treasury deposit of ₹206.

Candidates who will appear for the Class 12 exam will have to pay ₹806/- as registration fee. Candidates choosing additional subjects in Class 12 will be required to pay ₹206.50 per subject, including a treasury deposit of ₹206.

Candidates who fail to submit the exam fee within the prescribed deadline will have to pay an additional late fee of ₹100/- to complete the registration process.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.

Official Notice Here