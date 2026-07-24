The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued guidelines for conducting CBSE Class 12 supply practical exams. Candidates who want to appear for the practical exams during the supplementary examinations can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026: Board issues guidelines to conduct practical exams, check important points (PTI)

The supplementary practical examination will be conducted from July 29 to August 4, 2026.

The practical exams will be conducted for these two categories: students who have been placed in the compartment category due to a repeat in practical in any subject, and students who have been placed in the compartment category due to a repeat in theory and practical in any subject.

Check Important Points Here 1. Those who have been placed in the compartment category due to repeated practicals shall have to appear in the practical examination only during the supplementary exams, and there is no need for such candidates to appear in the theory examination, as previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for.

2. Students who have been placed in the compartment category due to repeated theory and practical exams will have to appear in the practical exams as well as theory exams.

3. For private candidates, practical examinations shall be conducted in the examination centres fixed for theory exams. In case in any examination centre/school, the facility for practical exams in a particular subject(s) is not available, the concerned Regional Office may make necessary arrangements for conducting practical examination in that subject(s) in a nearby examination centre/school.

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4. The practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices are to be used for the conduct of the practical examination.

5. The Schools/Examination centre where practical exams are conducted during the Supplementary Examination-2026 shall upload the marks awarded to the candidates on the portal on the same day.

6. Students will have to contact their schools or examination centres without fail by July 27, 2026 with a copy of their result/marksheet and admit card.

The Board has released the CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026 admit card. The admit card is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE. The supply examination will be held on July 28, 2026 across the country.

CBSE Class 12 Supply Admit Card 2026 released at cbse.gov.in, direct link to download here

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here