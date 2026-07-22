CBSE Class 12 Supply Admit Card 2026 released at cbse.gov.in, direct link to download here

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CBSE has made admit cards live for the 2026 Supplementary Examinations scheduled for July 28, with separate instructions for regular and private candidates
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the admit cards for the Supplementary Examinations, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the supplementary examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
For regular candidates, the admit cards will be available in the school login on the CBSE website. Schools are requested to download their admit cards from the Pariksha Sangam portal and issue them to the concerned students after the documents have been duly signed and stamped by the School Principal.
For private candidates, the admit cards will be available at the link mentioned in the CBSE circular. Private candidates may download their admit cards from the provided link after submitting the required credentials. After downloading the admit card, private candidates can get it signed and stamped either by the Principal of the last attended school or by the Centre Superintendent of their examination centre.
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The notice provides separate instructions for regular and private candidates regarding the availability, downloading, signing and stamping of their admit cards. Regular students are required to receive their admit cards from their respective schools, while private candidates can download their admit cards directly using the link provided by CBSE after entering the required credentials. The board has specifically advised students to complete the required process before appearing for the Supplementary Examination.
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