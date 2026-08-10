Can success be planned? Jamie Beaton thinks so.

Getting into an Ivy League or any other top university has become increasingly competitive over the years. Every year, thousands of students from across the world compete for a limited number of places. From perfect grades to building portfolios packed with extracurricular activities, they do it all. Yet only a few manage to crack the code and secure a place at the world’s most selective colleges. Jamie Beaton has built his business around helping students navigate this increasingly competitive admissions race. (HT Photo) That's where Jamie Beaton enters - a 31-year-old, Rhodes Scholar from New Zealand who co-founded Crimson Education in 2013 after navigating the admissions process himself. Beaton has built his business around helping students navigate this increasingly competitive admissions race. College admissions have changed significantly over the years. The strategy that worked ten years ago, or even two years ago, might not work today. Addressing a room full of parents and students, some as young as nine and others already in their mid-teens, Beaton was able to instill hope that getting into a good college is no longer just a matter of luck, but something that can be strategically planned.

Beaton and his team of counsellors, many of whom are admissions experts from top universities such as Stanford, MIT, Oxford and the Ivy League, work with students to shape their academic and extracurricular journeys in ways that help them stand out from the thousands of others applying for the same spots. According to Beaton, what a student really needs beyond good grades is a diverse mix of research, leadership, national and international honours, and a strong capstone project.

Jamie Beaton addressing a group of parents and students in Gurgaon. (LinkedIn/Jamie Beaton)

Beaton said that when he meets students from India, he is often bombarded with a list of achievements, Olympiads they are participating in, NGOs they have founded, Model UNs, leadership roles, internships and awards. But despite trying hard, he said, many of these students lack the cohesive strategy needed to stand out when applying to top colleges. Citing the example of one of his students from India, who had developed a passion for sociology, folklore and mythology at a very young age, he said she was able to build achievements around those core themes, including research papers and work with The Concord Review, which eventually helped her gain admission to Stanford. This is Beaton’s core message to students: find your “unique” niche, strategically choosing areas where you can excel. Something that puts you ahead of your peers, like the example he cited above. When students are competing with others who are doing the same activities, he said, it becomes harder to stand out. Finding these niches, he believes, can help students differentiate themselves and improve their chances of getting into top universities. However, Beaton doesn’t think students should stop experimenting, nor is he suggesting they spend their teenage years doing things they dislike. In fact, he encourages them to try a wide range of things early on. But by 14, if a student is serious about getting into a school like Yale, he believes their choices have to become more strategic. If debating isn’t their strength, for instance, and they could spend that same time doing something they are naturally better at, he believes they should choose the latter. His point is to find something they genuinely enjoy, and then find the space where they can compete, stand out and win. Crimson students have a seven-times-higher acceptance rate to Ivy League and Ivy+ schools compared with the general applicant pool. For the Class of 2030, Crimson students have already received 1,661 offers from the top 30 universities. This trust, however, was not built overnight or by Beaton alone. He has quite a few big numbers and names to back it up. The company has a valuation of $554 million, raised from some of the biggest funds and investors in the world, including Tiger Global Management, Icehouse Ventures, former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and Verlinvest, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Jamie Beaton with Crimson Education students (HT Photo)