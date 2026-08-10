Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Document Verification or Physical Standard Test can find the direct link through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 out for DV/PST at uppbpb.gov.in, download link here

To download the admit card, candidates will have to log in using their registration number and date of birth on the official website. Candidates must appear at the examination centre indicated on the admit card on the scheduled date and time with the relevant original documents and a self-attested copy of the original documents.

Direct link to download UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 for DV/PST

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 releasing this week, confirms NTA

The UP Police Constable result was announced on July 31, 2026. The UP Police Constable exam was held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. The question paper consisted of objective-type questions. The written exam had 300 multiple-choice questions and lasted 2 hours. The exam consisted of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.

UP Police Constable Result 2026 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation out of which 10469 posts for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPN.