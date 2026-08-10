From Tamil Nadu to Brown University: 17-year-old Pranav Ilango wins ₹3.55 crore full scholarship
Pranav Ilango will study Public Health and Applied Maths, with plans to explore how data, technology and mathematics can help address healthcare challenges.
Pranav Ilango, a 17-year-old student from Erode, Tamil Nadu, has secured admission to Brown University in the US with a full scholarship valued at ₹3.55 crore. The scholarship will cover his tuition fees and living expenses throughout the four-year undergraduate programme.
According to an India Today report, Pranav, a student at CS Academy in Erode, is set to pursue an undergraduate programme combining Public Health and Applied Mathematics at the Ivy League institution.
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Pranav has also received a 100 per cent scholarship offer from the University of Hong Kong, underscoring the global recognition of his academic achievements.
He developed an interest in academic and leadership opportunities at an early age. He joined Dexterity Global's National Scholar Development Programme, which provided mentorship and training in areas including academics, leadership and problem-solving.
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Pranav explored fields such as programming, artificial intelligence, software development, engineering and data science during his school days. His interest later expanded towards public health, particularly the use of technology and data to address healthcare challenges.
At Brown University, he plans to explore the intersection of mathematics, data and public health. He aims to use quantitative methods and technology to study public health problems and eventually develop solutions that can benefit underserved communities.
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In the long term, Pranav hopes to establish a public health-focused venture that uses data and technology to support better decision-making and improve access to healthcare.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More