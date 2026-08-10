The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 this week. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Answer Key 2026 releasing this week, confirms NTA

The official notice released by NTA reads, "The provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be published on the official website this week, along with the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations. Candidates will be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within the notified window. Detailed instructions will be provided at the time of publication. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and to rely only on official communications from NTA."

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The NTA will display the Question Paper and the candidates' recorded attempted responses on the NTA website at ugcnet.nta.nic.Prior to the declaration of the result. The Question paper attempted and recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the results are declared under the RTI Act.

The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Non-Refundable.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the UGC NET exam was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

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The Test paper consisted of two sections, each of which comprised of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There was no break between the papers. Paper I had 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II had 100 questions of 200 marks.The medium of the question paper was in English & Hindi only, except for language papers.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA UGC NET.

Official Notice Here