Will decide on school complex system before Teachers' Day: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday assured primary teachers that the government will take an appropriate decision on the New Complex System before Teachers' Day. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (PTI)

The government will sympathetically examine whether the system needs improvement or should be withdrawn altogether, he said.

The New Complex System, also known as the School/Cluster Complex System, is an educational administrative reform that brings together 15 to 20 primary and middle schools under the supervision of a single principal or designated cluster head.

Gaza teen triumphs despite war, loss and displacement Hundreds of primary teachers, under the banner of Primary Teachers' Association, gathered at the Chaura Maidan here on Sunday to protest against the New Complex System, and demanded the government immediately withdraw the notification in this regard issued September 23, 2025.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, too, reached the protest site where he addressed the protesting primary teachers and assured them to consider their demands.

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Addressing the protestors, the chief minister said a fair and sympathetic decision regarding the New Complex System would be taken during the upcoming meeting between the government and the teachers' association.

He also announced that the suspensions, departmental inquiries and FIRs against protesting primary teachers would be withdrawn.

He assured teachers that the powers of head teachers, centre head teachers and block elementary education officers (BEOs) would not be affected. Sports activities in primary schools will also be restarted.

502 students lose spots at Howard University over tuition payments just weeks before classes start The chief minister further announced that JBT (Junior Basic Training) teachers will be promoted to TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) posts. He said the demands raised by the teachers' association were discussed in detail during a meeting with its representatives at the secretariat on Saturday.

Reassuring teachers, Sukhu said their interests would be fully protected, adding that the government is implementing major reforms in the education sector.