IND vs CHN Highlights, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India held by China after leading twice in World Cup opener
IND vs CHN Highlights, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India began their Women's Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, twice taking the lead through Navneet Kaur and Deepika before being pegged back in Amstelveen.
- 6:28 PM IST, Aug 16India twice denied as China force 2-2 draw
- 6:07 PM IST, Aug 16The game ends in a draw
- 6:04 PM IST, Aug 16India under pressure again
- 6:03 PM IST, Aug 16Penalty corner for China
- 6:01 PM IST, Aug 16The game going down to the wire
- 5:59 PM IST, Aug 16India making a comeback
- 5:57 PM IST, Aug 16CHANCE FOR INDIA!!!!! Missed!!!
- 5:55 PM IST, Aug 16China continue to dominate the play
- 5:51 PM IST, Aug 16The final quarter gets underway
- 5:48 PM IST, Aug 16End of the third quarter
- 5:45 PM IST, Aug 16India struggling to find momentum
- 5:44 PM IST, Aug 16Another penalty corner for China
- 5:41 PM IST, Aug 16Penalty Corner for China
- 5:40 PM IST, Aug 16China strangling India
- 5:39 PM IST, Aug 16Mistake from the Indian defence
- 5:37 PM IST, Aug 16China pressing hard
- 5:35 PM IST, Aug 16China trying to control the game
- 5:33 PM IST, Aug 16OH!!!! China very very close
- 5:32 PM IST, Aug 16The second half gets underway
- 5:21 PM IST, Aug 16End of second quarter
- 5:20 PM IST, Aug 16This has been an end to end game
- 5:19 PM IST, Aug 16Another great move from India
- 5:16 PM IST, Aug 16GOAL!!!
- 5:13 PM IST, Aug 16Another penalty corner for India
- 5:11 PM IST, Aug 16Baljeet Kaur greencarded
- 5:09 PM IST, Aug 16Penalty corner for India
- 5:06 PM IST, Aug 16China trying to break India on speed now
- 5:04 PM IST, Aug 16Great move from China
- 5:02 PM IST, Aug 16Second quarter underway
- 4:59 PM IST, Aug 16GOAL!!!
- 4:58 PM IST, Aug 16Penalty stroke for China
- 4:56 PM IST, Aug 16China get close!!!
- 4:52 PM IST, Aug 16China looking to make a comeback
- 4:49 PM IST, Aug 16GOAL!!!
- 4:46 PM IST, Aug 16Penalty corner for India
- 4:46 PM IST, Aug 16India isgradually dominating possession
- 4:41 PM IST, Aug 16China looking to consolidate
- 4:40 PM IST, Aug 16The action starts
- 4:37 PM IST, Aug 16Right, we are all set for the action
- 4:33 PM IST, Aug 16India looking to make a comeback
- 4:21 PM IST, Aug 16China's structure and ruthlessness pose India's biggest threat
- 4:18 PM IST, Aug 16India's pace and attacking freedom could trouble China
- 4:15 PM IST, Aug 16India's playing XI
- 4:12 PM IST, Aug 16China arrive as genuine World Cup contenders
- 4:10 PM IST, Aug 16India arrive with momentum behind them
- 4:08 PM IST, Aug 16India face a brutal road to World Cup glory
- 4:02 PM IST, Aug 16India vs China, a rivalry that has swung both ways
- 3:59 PM IST, Aug 16China searching for another World Cup breakthrough
- 3:56 PM IST, Aug 16India chasing their first World Cup
- 3:54 PM IST, Aug 16China's key players to watch
- 3:52 PM IST, Aug 16India's key players against China
- 3:37 PM IST, Aug 16A fresh World Cup chapter begins for India
IND vs CHN Highlights, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India began their Women's Hockey World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against China in Amstelveen, twice taking the lead but being pegged back on both occasions. Navneet Kaur opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Zhan Ying levelled from a penalty stroke late in the first quarter. Deepika restored India's advantage with a 25th-minute penalty-corner strike, giving Salima Tete's side a 2-1 lead at half-time. China responded after the breakthrough, Ma Ning's 39th-minute penalty corner conversion. India pushed for a winner in the closing stages but could not find the decisive touch, leaving both sides with a point from their Pool D opener....Read More
IND vs CHN Highlights: India twice denied as China force 2-2 draw
IND vs CHN LIVE Highlights: India twice went ahead but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against China in their Women's Hockey World Cup opener. Navneet Kaur struck early before Zhang Ying levelled from the spot, while Deepika restored India's advantage before half-time. Ma Ning's third-quarter penalty corner made it 2-2, and despite a late Indian pus, neither side could find the winner.
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The game ends in a draw
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The hooter sounds. It was an exciting clash. Two evenly matched teams giving their best. It has ultimately ended in a draw.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (FT)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: India under pressure again
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China moving fast. India under pressure. And India survive once more.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (13') (4th Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Penalty corner for China
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Just 4 minutes left on the clock, and a lapse in the defence from India. PC conceded.
Flicked, deflection, saved. OH!!! Another penalty corner given.
This time, a different angle. But it goes wide. India survive.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (12') (4th Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The game going down to the wire
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Last 5 minutes left, and neither team is allowing an inch of space to the other.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (10') (4th Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: India making a comeback
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: India have suddenly grabbed the momentum of the game. And now a Chinese player has been greencarded. Great chance for India as China are down to 10 for the next couple of minutes.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (8') (4th Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: CHANCE FOR INDIA!!!!! Missed!!!
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: India come in from the right. Great move by Navneet. Cross in the middle, it needed just a touch, and it does not come. Huge miss for India.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (6') (4th Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China continue to dominate the play
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China have found great rhythm in the second half. They are not allowing any space to the Indian team. They are dominating the fourth quarter so far.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (5') (4th Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The final quarter gets underway
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The deciding quarter is on the way. The two teams are locked at 2-2.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (1') (4th Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: End of the third quarter
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: So, the third quarter comes to an end. The game is now tied at 2-2. The final quarter now promises to be a great one.
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: India struggling to find momentum
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China have set their press high in this second half, and that seems to have changed everything. They are completely dominating Q3.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (13') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Another penalty corner for China
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Another PC for China. The flick comes in, but the Indian goalkeeper stops it this time.
CHN -2:2 - IND (10') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Penalty Corner for China
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China have won the penalty corner here. Shot taken!!!! GOAL!!!! China have drawn level again.
CHN - 2:2 - IND (9') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China strangling India
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China have come up with a much stronger attitude in the second half. So far, they have controlled majority of the possession, India are just hanging on.
CHN - 1:2 - IND (9') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Mistake from the Indian defence
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Pass from the right back, a slip and a chance created for China. Somehow India survive.
CHN - 1:2 - IND (8') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China pressing hard
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China seems to have come up with a different strategy. They are pressing hard from the beginning of the second half. The Indian players are not finding the space they were in the first half.
CHN - 1:2 - IND (6') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China trying to control the game
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China are coming hard in the second half. They are desperate to get back on level terms. India need to show great discipline in this spell.
CHN - 1:2 - IND (4') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: OH!!!! China very very close
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Shot, deflected away and another chance for China. Missed on the far post.
CHN - 1:2 - IND (3') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The second half gets underway
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The second half gets underway. China will be desperate to make a comeback, while India will be looking to maintain their lead with discipline.
CHN - 1:2 - IND (1') (3rd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: End of second quarter
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The hooter sounds. So, the halftime arrives with India leading. Navneet and Deepika have scored for the Indian team.
CHN -1:2 - IND (HT)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: This has been an end to end game
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: This has been an exciting game so far. End-to-end stuff, a perfect edge-of-the-seat thriller.
CHN -1:2 - IND (15') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Another great move from India
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Move from the right. Cross into the box, no deflection and the ball goes wide.
CHN -1:2 - IND (13') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: GOAL!!!
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Shot taken!!!! A big deflection and the ball is inside the goal. Oh!!! Wait!!! There is a review. The Umpire is not sure whether the deflection was off the body or the stick.
The umpire is happy with the deflection; she is checking whether the ball was inside the circle when the shot was taken. The goal has been given. India take the lead.
CHN -1:2 - IND (11') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Another penalty corner for India
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Deepika was brilliant from the right. She took on the baseline and has won another penalty corner for India.
CHN -1:1 - IND (11') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Baljeet Kaur greencarded
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Baljeet Kaur has been green carded. India have to survive for a couple of minutes without her.
CHN - 1:1 - IND (8') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Penalty corner for India
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Brilliant move from India. Persistence near the box, and they have won the PC.
India take the PC. Deflected, Navneet gets a second bite. OH!!!! The ball has clambered onto an Indian player. The game pauses a bit.
CHN - 1:1 - IND (7') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China trying to break India on speed now
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China are pressing very deep. They are waiting for mistakes from the Indian attackers and then they are trying to break on pace.
CHN -1:1 - IND (6') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Great move from China
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China are imposing themselves here. One more shot from them, the Indian goalkeeper stands tall.
CHN - 1:1 - IND (3') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Second quarter underway
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The second quarter gets underway. China will be looking to show more domination here. India need to continue with the show they presented in the first 15 minutes.
CHN - 1:1 - IND (1') (2nd Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: GOAL!!!
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Clinical strike. China are back on level terms.
CHN -1:1 - IND (1st Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Penalty stroke for China
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: OH!!!! Penalty stroke for China. A review taken by India. The replay shows that there was a genuine push from the Indian defender. A penalty stroke seems inevitable.
The penalty stroke has been given.
CHN - 0:1 - IND (15') (1st Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China get close!!!
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Move from the right. A brilliant pass. That needed only a touch. But it evades everyone. India survive.
CHN -0:1 - IND (15') (1st Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: China looking to make a comeback
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The goal from China has awakened the Chinese. They are now trying to keep possession and find their way back into the match. Indian defence still standing strong.
CHN -0:1 - IND (11') (1st Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: GOAL!!!
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: GOAL!!!! India have the lead!!! Brilliant move!!!! Pass from outside the box and a deflection from Navneet to give India the lead.
CHN - 0:1 - IND (8') (1st Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Penalty corner for India
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: Get move from India inside the box, and they win the penalty corner. A shot but deflected away by the Chinese goalkeeper.
CHN -0:0 - IND (6') (1st Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: India gradually dominating possession
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: The Indian team are gradually settling in, they are dominating the possession so far. However, no real threats to the goals so far from any of them.
CHN - 0:0 - IND (5') (1st Q)
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: India defend deep in the early moments
IND vs CHN LIVE Updates: India looking defend deep and then beat the Chinese defence on pace. However, so far, none of the teams have picked up the rhythm they want.
CHN - 0:0 - IND (4') (1st Q)
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: China looking to consolidate
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: China get the ball rolling and immediately tries to dominate play.
CHN - 0:0 - IND (2') (1st Q)
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: The action starts
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: So, the national anthems are done. We get the ball rolling. This promises to be a very exciting clash.
IND - 0:0 - China (1') (1st Q)
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Right, we are all set for the action
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: The umpires take the field, followed by the players. The national anthem of the two teams will take place and then the action will get on the way.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India looking to make a comeback
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: In the last three encounters, China have won. India would look to turn the tables this time around.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: China's structure and ruthlessness pose India's biggest threat
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: China's biggest strength against India lies in their disciplined defensive structure and ability to punish mistakes quickly. Alyson Annan's side are comfortable absorbing pressure before breaking at pace, while their efficiency inside the circle makes them particularly dangerous. Their 4-1 win over India in the 2025 Asia Cup final also showed how clinically they can exploit defensive lapses, making ball retention and concentration crucial for India.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India's pace and attacking freedom could trouble China
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India's biggest weapon against China could be their ability to play at speed and attack with freedom. Their recent progress has been built around sharper circle penetration, improved fitness and a better balance between experienced players and youngsters. If Salima Tete can drive the midifiled and India move the ball quickly, they have the tools to disrupt China's structure and create openings.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India's playing XI
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India's playing XI is here.
Playing XI - Savita (GK), Shilpi Dabas, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Rutuja Pisal, Sakshi Rana, Deepika
Subs - Beauty Dung Dung, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Bichu Devi (GK), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: China arrive as genuine World Cup contenders
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: China enter the World Cup firmly established among the elite. Olympic silver medalists at Paris 2024, they followed by winning the 2025 Asia Cup and finishing fourth in both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 FIH Pro League seasons. Ranked among the world's leading teams, Alyson Annan's side arrive with consistency, experience and genuine ambitions of challenging for the title.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India arrive with momentum behind them
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India enter the World Cup in impressive form, having finished in the top two in each of their last three tournaments. After silver medals at the 2025 Asia Cup and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Salima Tete's side went unbeaten at June's Nations CUp, winning all five matches before defeating New Zealand 2-0 in the final to lift the title.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India face a brutal road to World Cup glory
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India must finish in Pool D's top two to reach the second phase, where the leading sides from Pool A - potentially the Netherlands and Australia - could await. From there, only the two advance directly to the semi-finals, with no quarter-final. India are outsiders rather than title favourites, but their unbeaten Nations Cup triumph suggests a deep run is certainly within reach.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs China, a rivalry that has swung both ways
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India and China have built a fiercly competitive rivalry in Asian Hockey. China crushed India 4-0 in the 2023 Asian Games semi-final, but India hit back with a 1-0 victory in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy final. More recently, China regained the upper hand, beating India 4-1 in the 2025 Asia Cup final - adding another edge to their World Cup meeting.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: China searching for another World Cup breakthrough
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: China's best Women's Hockey World Cup campaign came in 2002, when they finished third to claim their only medal in the competition. They have remained regular World Cup participants since, though without returning to the podium. After finishing ninth in 2022, China enter the 2026 edition as Asia Champions and will believe their experience and recent progress can fuel another deep run.
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India chasing their first World Cup
IND vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India are making their ninth appearance at the Women's Hockey World Cup, but a podium finish has remained elusive. Their best campaign came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when they finished fourth. India have since struggled to match that breakthrough, finishing eighth in 2018 and ninth in 2022. The 2026 tournament offers another opportunity to finally end that long wait for a medal.