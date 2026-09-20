Crypto blew its big moment—and the blame game has begun

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks was wrapping up her holiday break this January when she noticed a message on her phone. It was a voicemail from Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong, and it was about three minutes long. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Capitol Hill in January.

The Maryland Democrat was a key negotiator over a landmark bill meant to usher digital assets into wider use. The two had been talking for months. When conversations with Alsobrooks and other lawmakers grew tense, the CEO could speak in a tone that some people working on the bill felt was inappropriate when talking to U.S. senators.

Armstrong, crypto’s highest-profile advocate on the Hill, admonished the senator for changes she was pushing that could have hit the brakes on Coinbase’s ability to pay interest-like rewards on digital tokens. Banks, fearing it would lure away customer deposits, were fighting furiously to ban the practice.

His message to the senator in the voicemail, according to people familiar with it: If you give banks an inch, they’ll take a mile.

Less than two weeks later, the Coinbase CEO shocked his own industry by pulling his support for an early version of the bill just as it was poised to advance. “We’d rather have no bill than a bad bill,” he posted on X before a key Senate vote on Jan. 15.

That bill, called the Clarity Act, collapsed this week after months of protracted negotiations when senators officially voted it down. It marked a spectacular choke by an industry that had just recently begun reveling in its new lobbying clout, with President Trump in its corner.

The blame game began immediately. Some crypto executives and lawmakers pointed to Democratic resistance after Trump’s massive crypto profits, disclosed in June, raised fresh ethics concerns about the president’s businesses. The war in Iran, inflation and the backlash against data centers and rogue artificial-intelligence agents all became bigger priorities for lawmakers as 2026 dragged on. Others said the industry squandered its chance to close the deal earlier in the year, before any of those forces gathered steam.

Armstrong, the CEO of the largest U.S. crypto exchange, was at the center of it all and exercised the crypto industry’s sway over the bill as its de facto leader in the Washington fight. Few other people, aside from Trump, had as much influence as Armstrong, according to people involved in the negotiations. He visited Washington 13 times from the 2024 election to the September vote, and his lobbying team for months held multiple weekly calls with industry members to discuss tactics on the bill, an extraordinary level of engagement for the company and its CEO.

The 43-year-old billionaire could effectively veto portions he didn’t like, and did, the people said, frustrating an already complex process. Some in the industry backed his hard-line stance.

“We had a lot of momentum in January,” said Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, which supported the bill. “Then one group in our industry kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”

Coinbase has said Armstrong’s decision to pull his support in January was in the best interest of the crypto industry, and that it had identified multiple parts of the bill that were problematic.

“We repeatedly took compromises in order to keep the coalition together and move the legislation forward,” said Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase’s chief policy officer, in a statement.

A power broker emerges Armstrong, who co-founded Coinbase in 2012, emerged in 2024 as a major political fundraiser and donor for Republicans, helping make crypto a constituency to be reckoned with.

After Trump’s inauguration, Armstrong quickly carved out a role for himself lobbying on crypto legislation.

His first test was the Genius Act, a bill to regulate stablecoins—a type of digital asset pegged to real-world currencies, like dollars. The Coinbase chief cut a striking figure, bald and dressed in navy suits, when he visited lawmakers on Capitol Hill to push for the bill. It ended up garnering significant Democratic support, and Trump signed it into law last summer.

It was a major victory for the industry, and showcased Armstrong’s new status as a crypto power broker.

Then came the Clarity Act.

The bill was intended to be a sister to Genius, but far more ambitious in scope, addressing crypto’s many subindustries. After facing regulatory crackdowns and prosecutions during the Biden years, crypto companies wanted a permanent framework on the books to ensure they could roll out new products without fear that when the political winds changed, bureaucrats would come down hard on them once again. A new law would also move crypto further into the mainstream of the financial system.