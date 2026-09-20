Minimalist or maximalist? 7 ways to balance both decor styles at home

A sense of equilibrium is important, as balance finds its place everywhere, from eating in moderation to thinking mindfully. The same sense of harmony can be applied to your interiors by maintaining the right balance between maximalist and minimalist elements. You do not have to pick a side in this battle of decor styles; you simply need to master the art of balance. By combining statement pieces with minimalist decor, you can create a space that feels expressive without being overwhelming.

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So, how can you balance minimalist and maximalist styles? Priyanka Sinha, founder and managing director of The Opulence, shared the answer with HT Lifestyle.

She said, “Lavish interiors are usually linked to expensive furniture, extravagant decoration, and attention-grabbing components. However, luxurious interiors do not necessitate an abundance of furniture. The key challenge nowadays is to achieve the perfect balance between stylish design and minimalist appearance that is appealing, comfortable, and individual.”

She also described a shift in homeowners' attitudes towards luxury. Today, opulence is no longer defined solely by grand furniture or an abundance of decorative elements.

“At the same time, homeowners have become more and more realistic about luxury today. They want their houses to be comfortable, stylish, and not overloaded. Therefore, one of the most important issues here is the necessity to find a balance between the elements of decoration and minimalist style,” she said.

So, luxury is no longer about filling every corner, but rather about selecting intentional pieces that add a sense of meaning and calm.

Here are some of her tips on how to balance minimalist and maximalist decor: