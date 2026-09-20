Why do we suddenly lose motivation after achieving a goal? Psychotherapist explains the psychology behind it
From excitement to emptiness, why our motivation drops after achieving a major goal in life. Here’s the psychology behind this.
You finally get the promotion you'd been chasing for two years, and by the following week, the excitement has quietly evaporated, replaced by a flat, slightly confusing sense of now what. Nobody really warns you that crossing the finish line can feel more like a letdown than an actual celebration. That gap between the anticipated high and the actual reality tends to have its own reasons. In this edition of ‘The psychology of everyday life,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, to decode the psychology behind this.
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The brain rewards the chase
According to Dr Chandni, motivation is driven largely by anticipation, with the biggest surge of feel-good chemicals arriving while you're still working toward something, not after you've obtained it. The moment the goal is achieved, that internal reward system has nothing left to chase, and the resulting drop can feel almost like withdrawal rather than satisfaction.
The goal held you together
Dr Chandni highlighted that for months or years, the goal gave your days a shape, a reason to get up early, a filter for which decisions mattered. Once it's achieved, that structure disappears overnight, leaving a genuine gap where direction used to sit, even though nothing else in your life has actually gone wrong in the meantime.
Achievement becomes normal fast
“Whatever feels thrilling on day one of reaching the goal usually becomes ordinary within weeks, simply because we adapt quickly to almost any new circumstance, good or bad,” said Dr Chandni. The promotion, the degree, the relationship milestone, all eventually settle into the background of daily life rather than remaining a permanent source of joy.
The goal was never yours
“Occasionally, the emptiness runs deeper because the goal itself was inherited from family expectation or social pressure rather than genuinely chosen,” explained Dr Chandni. Achieving something you didn't actually want for yourself rarely satisfies, no matter how impressive it looks from the outside to everyone watching.
“None of this means goals are pointless or that something is wrong with you for feeling flat after success. It usually just means the goal did its job of getting you somewhere, and now a new one is needed to give the days their shape again,” concluded Dr Chandni.
Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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