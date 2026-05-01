Bengaluru man reflects on 7 years in corporate life, 4 job switches: ‘Even 50% hikes couldn’t fill the emptiness’

A Bengaluru man’s honest reflection on corporate life has struck a chord with social media users. Bishisht Shome, who has spent seven years in the corporate world and worked across four jobs, shared a video on Instagram speaking about the emotional emptiness that often remains despite career growth, salary hikes and lifestyle upgrades. A Bengaluru man reflected on corporate burnout, saying bigger salaries only bought better distractions. (Instagram/chipswithbish)

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In the video, Shome said, “Seven years in corporate, four jobs, and I’m yet to figure out what actually makes me happy. No matter how much money you earn from corporate, you will always have this feeling of emptiness. Even after a 50% hike, the emptiness feeling will always come back. A higher salary will only let you afford better distractions: a bigger flat, nicer dinners, better trips. But none of this will answer the real question: Why am I even doing this? Why am I doing the same thing for 8 to 9 hours every day? Money doesn’t fix meaning. It just buys you more time to keep avoiding the same question again and again.”

‘Still figuring it out’ The video was shared with a caption that read, “7 years. 4 jobs. Still figuring it out. Nobody talks about this, you can keep switching jobs, chasing 50% hikes, upgrading your lifestyle… and still feel empty on a Sunday night. The bigger flat, the better trips, the nicer dinners, none of it answers the real question: why am I even doing this? Money doesn’t fix meaning. It just buys you time to keep avoiding the question.”

Watch the clip here: