Bengaluru Google techie says FAANG perks can ‘blow your mind’ as company takes him to Macau

The clip was shared with the caption, “Study hard. Stay consistent. Your life can change faster than you think.”

In the video, Shreehari is seen expressing his excitement while showing a grand building in Macau. He says, “Guys, when your parents tell you to study, you better study. Because if you do, and you get into a company like Google, then they will take you to Macau! Oh my God, look at this building guys. Wow, the perks of being a FAANG engineer literally will blow your mind. This is life guys. This is life. This is life if you study hard! So go study right now!”

A Bengaluru techie working at Google has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video about the perks of being a FAANG engineer. The man, identified as Shreehari on Instagram, posted a clip from Macau and urged students to take their studies seriously, saying that hard work could lead to life changing opportunities.

Clip sparks reactions online The video soon drew attention from social media users, with many reacting to the techie’s excitement and his message for students. While some saw the clip as a dose of motivation, others joked about how Indian parents would now use the video as another reason to push children to study harder.

(Also read: ‘Unlimited coffee dates’: Google techie couple shares best perk of working together)

One user wrote, “Parents have found their new favourite motivational video.” Another said, “This is the kind of study motivation every student needs before exams.” A third commented, “Google perks are on another level, but the hard work behind it is real.” Someone else added, “This video will now be forwarded in every family WhatsApp group.” Another user wrote, “Not just Macau, this is a reminder that consistency can really change your life.” One more said, “The excitement is so genuine, and honestly, it is inspiring.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)