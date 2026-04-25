‘His smile meant everything’: Bengaluru Google techie takes Nanaji to office campus. Viral video

A Bengaluru techie working at Google has won hearts online after sharing a touching video of his grandfather visiting the company’s campus. The clip, posted on Instagram by Manish Singh, showed him spending a memorable day with his Nanaji, from having lunch together at the cafeteria to cycling around the campus. A Bengaluru techie working at Google took his grandfather to campus, and his heartfelt video left the internet emotional. (Instagram/ themanishworld)

(Also read: Nepali Google techie gives parents a tour of her Bengaluru Ananta office: ‘Letting them revive their childhood’)

In the video, originally shared in Hindi, Singh reflected on the emotional moment and said, “When I was young, my grandfather always used to say that my Nanaji would do something big one day. And today, when I was showing him my Google campus, the smile and the pride on his face was worth seeing. Today, when I was having lunch with him in the cafeteria, he was overwhelmed with joy.”

The video captured several simple yet heartwarming moments between the two. Singh and his grandfather were seen playing games, riding bicycles and enjoying each other’s company on the campus.

‘Relive my childhood again’ Singh further shared how the visit brought back memories from his childhood. “And when we were playing games like kids, seeing his happiness brought a smile to my face. In childhood, he used to teach me how to ride a bicycle, and today in the Google campus, when I gave him a bicycle, he was so happy,” he said.

He added, “Then we went to ride a bike for a while and seeing his childhood, the child inside me was waking up again. I sat down with my mother, father, and Nanaji to play carrom for a while, and after playing for a while, I thought let's go and relive my childhood again with my Nanaji on a bicycle.”

Watch the clip here: