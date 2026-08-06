Why Pizza Hut is failing in America: How the US fell out of love with the once-dominant pizza chain

Pizza Hut’s decline can be seen clearly in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Highway 321 runs through the tourist town, surrounded by motels, amusement parks, fast-food restaurants and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Inside one Pizza Hut branch, the restaurant looks old and tired, with beige walls, yellowing windows and faded “We love USA” decorations. Pizza Hut is closing US restaurants as sales fall and customers shift to faster, cheaper food. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The restaurant experience itself shows how much Pizza Hut has changed. Customers can wait nearly 30 minutes for a large pepperoni pizza that costs $22. The thick crust is covered in oil, while the restaurant has a quiet and dated feel. Pizza Hut restaurants are disappearing across the US. One location after another has been closing, showing how far the once-famous American pizza chain has fallen.

Pizza Hut’s rise in America Pizza Hut was once one of the biggest symbols of American fast food. When brothers Dan and Frank Carney opened their first Pizza Hut restaurant in Kansas in 1958, they had to borrow money from their mother to start the business. The company quickly changed the pizza business through franchising. Pizza Hut’s franchise model helped the chain expand rapidly and made pizza more accessible to Americans. The famous red Pizza Hut roof became a symbol of American fast food.

Pizza Hut also became a global brand. Its restaurants spread to dozens of countries, making the chain much bigger than just an American pizza business. But the company is now being broken up and sold. Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut’s parent company, announced in June that it had agreed to sell the business in two separate deals. The transactions are expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

Pizza Hut is now being sold The reason for two separate deals is Pizza Hut’s unusual ownership structure in China. Yum China has operated Pizza Hut’s mainland China business independently since it separated from Yum! Brands in 2016. The Pizza Hut business outside mainland China is being sold to LongRange Capital. The Connecticut-based private equity firm is paying about $1.5 billion for the US business and Pizza Hut operations in other parts of the world.

Pizza Hut’s China business is going to Yum China Holdings. Yum China already operates KFC and Taco Bell in China and runs Pizza Hut restaurants there as a licensee. Yum China is paying around $1.2 billion for full Pizza Hut rights in mainland China.

China is Pizza Hut’s biggest international market. The chain has nearly 4,500 restaurants spread across about 1,200 Chinese cities. Pizza Hut’s future is still uncertain after the sale. It is not clear whether the new owners will try to completely rebrand the chain, modernize it, or simply close more poorly performing restaurants.

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Pizza Hut’s future is uncertain Pizza Hut and the new US owner have not provided a clear answer about their plans. Business Insider said Yum! and the US buyer did not respond to its questions about the future of the brand. Restaurant-management consultant Ishann Dhawan believes Pizza Hut still has value. He told Business Insider that Pizza Hut remains one of the most recognized names in the market. But simply changing the brand image may not be enough. Dhawan said the company needs to improve its economics because a rebrand alone will not solve deeper business problems.

Americans still love pizza, but want convenience Dhawan said people still like pizza and that the overall pizza market remains very large. The bigger problem is that Americans now want pizza in a different way. Customers increasingly care about convenience, quick delivery, easy online ordering and affordable prices.

Pizza Hut was built around a different type of customer experience. Its restaurants were once places where families went with their children, people celebrated birthdays and companies held parties. Going to Pizza Hut used to be an event rather than an everyday food order. Customers would plan their visits and spend time inside the restaurant. That model no longer fits how many Americans order food. Customers now often want to open an app, order quickly and have the food delivered or pick it up without spending much time inside a restaurant.

Why Pizza Hut lost customers to Domino’s Pizza Hut’s large dine-in restaurants became a major disadvantage. Big locations require more rent, employees and maintenance, while customers increasingly want a simple and fast ordering experience. Competitors moved faster toward digital ordering and delivery.

Domino’s invested heavily in online ordering and delivery infrastructure earlier, helping it adjust to changing customer habits. The 250 closures are a major sign of the chain’s problems in America. The locations were considered unprofitable, leading to restaurant shutdowns and job losses.

Pizza Hut sales are falling in the US Pizza Hut’s declining US sales show the size of the problem. US sales recently fell by about 5%, while rival Domino’s recorded growth. Pizza Hut is still a huge global company despite its decline. It generated $12.8 billion in global system sales and operates nearly 20,000 restaurants across 108 countries. In the US, however, Pizza Hut has fallen far behind Domino’s. Pizza Hut has just over $5.5 billion in US sales compared with about $9.5 billion for Domino’s.

Why the US pizza industry is struggling Pizza restaurants have been losing popularity in the US for years. According to National Restaurant News, pizzerias have dropped from being the most popular restaurant category to sixth place.

Other restaurant categories have moved ahead of pizza. Coffee shops and Mexican restaurants are now more popular categories, according to the report. The number of pizza restaurants in America has also been falling. National Restaurant News reported that the number of pizza restaurants has declined every year since 2019.

Inflation and delivery apps hurt Pizza Hut Inflation is one major reason customers are ordering pizza less often. As food and other household costs rise, consumers are becoming more careful about how frequently they spend money on restaurant meals. Delivery apps are also creating problems for pizza companies.

Restaurant-management expert Oliver Ostertag of PAR Technology said third-party delivery platforms have taken away part of the profit margin, customer information and customer loyalty that chains once controlled themselves.

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Higher labor costs are adding more pressure. Pizza restaurants have to spend more on employees while also dealing with other rising operating expenses. Tariffs are putting additional pressure on ingredient costs. Ostertag wrote for National Restaurant News that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are increasing costs for some ingredients. Changing eating habits may also be hurting traditional pizza chains.

More Americans, particularly in cities, are showing greater interest in healthier food choices. A large pizza from the chain can contain between 2,000 and 4,000 calories, depending on the pizza. Instead, the way Americans buy and eat pizza is changing, making the old restaurant model harder to sustain.

Pizza Hut tries to bring back its old image Pizza Hut once had a powerful place in American pop culture. One example came in a famous 1995 advertisement for the chain’s newly launched Stuffed Crust pizza. Donald Trump appeared in that Pizza Hut commercial with his then-wife Ivana Trump. The advertisement played on their highly publicized divorce and joked about their multimillion-dollar settlement.

The commercial ended with a joke about who had the right to the final slice of pizza. The campaign showed how deeply Pizza Hut was connected to American entertainment and popular culture at the time. That level of cultural influence has now faded. Pizza Hut is no longer the same kind of American pop-culture symbol it was during its peak years. The company is now trying to reconnect with its past. Pizza Hut recently promoted a “Throwback Dinner” on Instagram, inviting influencers to an event designed around the brand’s older style.

The event used a retro restaurant setting and celebrated Pizza Hut’s past. The strategy appears aimed at reminding customers of the nostalgia surrounding the brand. But nostalgia alone may not be enough to save Pizza Hut. The chain needs to respond to the biggest changes in the industry: faster ordering, delivery, lower costs, changing customer habits and growing demand for healthier food.

Can Pizza Hut make a comeback? The new ownership gives Pizza Hut another chance to change direction. LongRange now has to prove that it can modernize the business and make the restaurants profitable again. The biggest challenge is that Pizza Hut is no longer competing in the America it helped build. The brand became famous when customers were willing to visit large dine-in restaurants, but today's customers increasingly want convenience, speed and value.

Pizza Hut’s story is therefore less about Americans rejecting pizza and more about Americans rejecting an outdated way of buying it. The pizza market is still huge, but the companies that adapt fastest to new customer habits are in a stronger position. The future of Pizza Hut will depend on whether its new owners can make that transition. The coming years will show whether the red-roof chain can return to growth or whether more restaurants will disappear from American streets.