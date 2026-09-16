Atmosphere ‘insecure’ in UP, even ministers forced to protest for justice: Congress

Congress OBC wing national president Anil Jaihind on Wednesday hit out at the state government, alleging that Uttar Pradesh was reeling under such an insecure atmosphere that even ministers were forced to protest for justice. Anil Jaihind (centre) and Manoj Yadav (right) during the press conference. (Sourced)

“Sanjay Nishad and Rakesh Rathore ‘Guru’ were recently seen staging sit-ins seeking justice from their own government. Think what a common man would be getting from a chief minister who speaks volumes about zero tolerance, but the bulldozer in the state targets the suppressed classes only,” Jaihind said while addressing a press conference.

“Social insecurity is rampant in UP, where the bulldozer targets houses of the suppressed classes. The pattern in the state is against the OBC and backward-class communities, who face atrocities from a particular community. Murders have been committed after announcing the same in this state,” Jaihind said.

Citing recent incidents, Congress’s UP OBC wing chairperson Manoj Yadav said they reflected the “atrocities faced by people.”

“In Vrindavan, labourers were beaten up for demanding wages, while in Gonda, trader Vinod Sahni was killed. We will soon launch a stir against these killings and rising crime in UP,” he said.

“A member of the Nishad community was murdered by strongmen allegedly for posting something on social media. In Mathura, another member of the Nishad community was beaten so severely that he is now hospitalised and battling for his life. In Ayodhya, a young man from the Maurya community was murdered,” he added.

Congress leaders said the persistent killing of people from backward classes had created a sense of insecurity among them.

The press conference was also addressed by Heera Thakur, a former minister who left the BJP on September 6 and joined the Congress, besides party spokespersons Priyanka Gupta and Umashankar Pandey.

Meanwhile, UP Congress president Ajay Rai on Wednesday called the charges on certain UPI merchant transactions a “cruel birthday gift” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose birthday is on September 17. “An MDR of 0.4% will be levied on merchant transactions above ₹2,000 from October 15. This is not a coincidence but a calculated act of fleecing the public,” Rai alleged.

He also alleged that although the government claimed the charge would be borne by shopkeepers, they would eventually recover the cost from customers through higher prices. The UP Congress chief alleged that the decision was taken under the US pressure and demanded its withdrawal.