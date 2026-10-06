Freddie Jackson's last social media post resurfaces as R&B legend dies days after 69th birthday

Freddie Jackson died on October 5, 2026, at age 69, just three days after his birthday. His family shared the news of his death on Instagram on October 6, calling him a “kind, generous soul” who loved his fans, family, friends and music. No cause of death has been announced. Freddie Jackson, the voice behind “You Are My Lady,” died at 69, leaving behind decades of beloved R&B music. (Freddie Jackson/Instagram)

Jackson was best known for R&B hits including “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake),” and his career stretched from the late 1970s into the 2020s. His final personal Instagram post before his death was a birthday message thanking fans for their love.

Freddie Jackson’s family announces his death The statement shared by Jackson’s family said: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night.”

They added: “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had.”

The family also wrote: “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.”

They thanked the people who had listened to Jackson’s music over the years, saying: “You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

His family said details about funeral arrangements and ways to honor his legacy would be shared later. “Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever.”

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