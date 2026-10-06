Freddie Jackson cause of death: What happened to the legendary R&B and soul singer?

Legendary R&B and soul singer Freddie Jackson has passed away Monday (October 5) night, the singer's family announced on his social media handle on Tuesday afternoon. He was 69. A cause of death was not announced. Legendary R&B and soul singer Freddie Jackson has passed away. (@mrfreddiejackson/ Instagram)

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” an update on the singer's Instagram page read.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” it continued. “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.

“To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you,” it added. “You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

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Who Was Freddie Jackson? Born in Harlem, in New York City, Freddie Jackson was one of the leading voices of the quiet storm era of the American R&B movement.

The term entered the R&B culture with Smokey Robinson's 1975 album, A Quiet Storm and was defined by warm, rich instrumentation combined with slow to mid tempos, that were suitable to late night radio broadcast.

Jackson, however, grew up singing gospel at the White Rock Baptist Church in Harlem in the 1960s.

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It was at the White Rock Baptist Church that Freddie Jackson met his long-term collaborator and producer, Paul Laurence. He performed for several years with Lawrence's group before joining the funk band, Mystic Merlin.

Jackson's breakthrough came in 1985 after signing with Capitol Records and releasing his debut album, Rock Me Tonight. Its title song spent six weeks atop the R&B chart, while the song You Are My Lady also reached No. 1 on the R&B chart and became his biggest crossover hit.

Jackson was nominated for the Grammys multiple times. He won an American Music Award for Nice ’N’ Slow. Although his commercial prominence declined as R&B styles changed during the 1990s, he continued recording and performing independently, releasing albums.

There is no information about Freddie Jackson's marriage on children.