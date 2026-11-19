The IPO has surpassed the previous record set by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which went public in June this year. SpaceX had raised $75 billion in its IPO. The total size of Anthropic's deal stands at $107.3 billion. This includes the $81.3 billion raised through the public offering and another $26 billion being raised through a private placement of shares at the IPO price.

The company increased the size of its IPO after seeing strong demand from investors. It priced its shares at $83 apiece on Wednesday, above its initial price range of $70 to $78. Anthropic also increased the number of shares it planned to sell by around 19% to 980 million shares. Reuters was the first to report the increase on Wednesday.

Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), making it the largest stock-market debut on record. The company, which develops the Claude AI chatbot, has been valued at around $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

How much did Anthropic raise in its IPO, and how does it compare with SpaceX?

How much did Anthropic raise in its IPO, and how does it compare with SpaceX?

Anthropic is the first major developer of advanced AI models to enter the public stock market. Its listing comes at a time when investors are becoming more cautious about the money being spent on artificial intelligence.

Anthropic itself has faced questions about whether it can maintain its rapid growth as competition in the AI industry increases. Investors are also looking closely at the high costs involved in developing and operating AI models.

Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is waiting to receive an allocation of Anthropic shares, said the IPO would provide an important indication of investor interest in AI companies, according to Reuters.

Rosenberg said that one successful stock-market listing would not settle the wider debate about whether AI companies can generate enough money to justify their high valuations. She added that Anthropic's public financial reports would help investors understand whether the economics of AI were sustainable.

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Anthropic's valuation stands at around $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. This calculation includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock. On a non-diluted basis, the company is valued at around $1.1 trillion.

US stock futures rose after details of Anthropic's IPO became public. However, Asian technology stocks remained under pressure because of wider concerns about AI company valuations and spending. Anthropic is scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the stock ticker ANT.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading Anthropic's IPO. The offering has a total underwriting group of 22 banks. Both investment banks also served as lead underwriters for SpaceX's IPO earlier this year, according to Reuters.

Claude AI demand lifts Anthropic revenue Anthropic's rapid growth has been driven by rising demand for its Claude AI models, particularly Claude Code, an AI coding tool that has become popular among software developers. Claude Code helps developers with software programming tasks. Its growing popularity has helped Anthropic attract more business customers and increase its revenue.

Anthropic's annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, according to its IPO filing. This was an increase of $10 billion from September 30. The company also reported a sharp increase in the number of large business customers using its AI products.

Anthropic had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue over the previous 12 months as of September 30. This was a significant increase from more than 1,500 such customers at the end of last year, according to Reuters.

Anthropic spending on AI infrastructure rises Despite strong revenue growth, Anthropic is spending heavily on computing power and infrastructure to develop and operate its AI models. The company spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026. This was almost four times the amount it spent during the same period a year earlier.

Its spending continued to increase in the third quarter. Anthropic reported another $5 billion in computing costs during the July-September quarter. These rising expenses have reduced the amount of revenue Anthropic generates for every dollar spent on computing capacity. This means the company is facing pressure to make its AI business more cost-efficient.

Anthropic's revenue increased 47% in the third quarter to $16.96 billion, compared with the second quarter. However, the company reported an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter. This was a reversal from the operating income of $974 million reported in the previous quarter.

Its net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion in the third quarter from $66.3 billion in the previous quarter. The reported figures also included non-operating items linked to bonds that can be converted into company shares.

Anthropic faces AI competition despite investor support Peter Singlehurst, head of private companies at Baillie Gifford, which invested around $1.5 billion in Anthropic before its IPO, said the biggest share of value in the AI industry would go to companies that remain at the forefront of technology development, according to Reuters.

Singlehurst said Baillie Gifford believes Anthropic has the capabilities needed to remain a leading AI developer. However, he also acknowledged that this does not guarantee the company will maintain its position.