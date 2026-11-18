US Treasury yields remained mostly unchanged on Wednesday as investors waited for the release of the latest minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy meeting. Traders are looking for clues about the central bank's next move on interest rates. US Treasury yields remain steady as traders expect a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike. (Bloomberg)

The 10-year US Treasury yield slipped 1 basis point to 5.092%. The 30-year Treasury yield also fell 1 basis point to 5.443%, while the 2-year Treasury yield remained almost unchanged at 4.791%, according to CNBC.

US Treasury yields show mixed movement Other US Treasury yields showed mixed movements on Wednesday. The 1-month Treasury yield stood at 3.996%, up 0.7 basis points. The 1-year yield rose 3.2 basis points to 4.604%, while the 3-month yield increased 1.8 basis points to 4.268%.

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The 6-month Treasury yield also edged higher by 0.5 basis points to 4.451%. The 2-year yield rose 0.5 basis points to 4.794%, while the 30-year yield was down 1.9 basis points at 5.44%, according to CNBC market data.

Fed meeting minutes to give rate hike clues

Investors are waiting for the minutes of the Fed's October 27–28 meeting, which are due later on Wednesday. The minutes could provide more information about policymakers' views on inflation, economic growth and the future direction of interest rates.

At its October meeting, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%–4%. The decision was taken in a 10-2 vote, showing that most policymakers supported keeping rates at the existing level.

Two Fed policymakers, Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, disagreed with the decision. Both called for a quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike instead of keeping rates unchanged. Their disagreement showed that some policymakers wanted a tighter monetary policy.

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Strong US retail sales raise rate hike bets

Stronger-than-expected US retail sales data also added to expectations of another interest rate hike. Retail sales excluding the volatile categories of automobiles and gasoline increased by 0.6% in October, compared with economists' expectations of a 0.4% rise.

The stronger retail sales figures could strengthen the case for higher interest rates. Strong consumer spending can indicate that demand in the economy remains firm, which may make it harder for the Fed to bring inflation under control, according to CNBC.

Traders see 95% chance of Fed rate hike

Traders are now pricing in a 95% chance of a quarter-percentage-point Fed rate hike. This means financial markets see a very high possibility that the central bank will increase interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at its next policy decision, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.