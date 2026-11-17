Home Depot has appointed its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Richard McPhail as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). McPhail will replace Ted Decker, with the leadership change taking effect next week, the company announced on Tuesday. Home Depot appoints Richard McPhail as CEO, replacing Ted Decker after medical leave. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Ted Decker is stepping down as CEO after serving in the role since 2022. He had been on temporary medical leave since August. Home Depot said Decker has now returned from his medical leave but will step down from his position as CEO, according to CNBC.

Decker will continue to remain associated with the company as chairman of its board of directors. This means he will leave the CEO position but continue to serve as the board's chair, Home Depot said.

Richard McPhail has been associated with Home Depot for more than two decades. He joined the company in 2005 and has held several senior leadership positions during his career. He was serving as the company's CFO before being named CEO, according to CNBC.

Home Depot has also announced changes to its other top leadership positions. Ann-Marie Campbell, who currently serves as senior executive vice president of U.S. stores and operations, will become the company's president and chief operating officer (COO).

Jordan Broggi has been appointed as the new CFO. He will replace McPhail, who is moving from the finance leadership role to the CEO position.

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Home Depot CEO on business strategy McPhail has said that Home Depot does not plan to change its business strategy after the leadership change. Speaking to CNBC's Becky Quick, he said, "We're not going to change course."

The company will continue to focus on professional customers, including contractors. McPhail said Home Depot wants to attract more professional shoppers who buy products and materials for construction, repair and home improvement projects.

Home Depot will also continue using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to encourage customers to make purchases. McPhail said the company plans to use AI as part of its efforts to improve sales and customer experience.

McPhail acknowledged that the company is facing more business challenges than it did at the beginning of the year. However, he said Home Depot is still gaining a larger share of the home improvement market, according to CNBC.

Home Depot faces housing market pressure Home Depot is facing pressure from a weak housing market and higher mortgage rates. These factors have made people more careful about spending money on home purchases and renovation projects.

Consumers have also become more cautious about spending on home improvement. Higher borrowing costs and uncertainty in the housing market have affected demand for products sold by the retailer.

However, professional customers such as contractors have continued to show strength. Home Depot had earlier said these customers were still spending on materials and products for their home improvement projects, even as other consumers became more cautious.

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Home Depot Q3 earnings beat estimates The leadership announcement came alongside Home Depot's fiscal third-quarter earnings report. The company performed better than Wall Street analysts had expected in both revenue and adjusted earnings per share, according to CNBC.

Home Depot reported adjusted earnings of $3.86 per share for the third quarter. This was slightly higher than analysts' expectations of $3.84 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

The company's revenue also came in above market expectations. Home Depot reported revenue of $43.4 billion, compared with the $42.80 billion expected by analysts, according to LSEG.

The company's comparable sales increased by 2.2% during the quarter. Comparable sales measure sales at stores that have been open for a certain period and help show whether the business is growing. The increase was higher than analysts' expectations of 1.8%, according to StreetAccount.

Home Depot's net income increased to $3.7 billion in the third quarter. The company reported net income of $3.72 per share, compared with $3.6 billion, or $3.62 per share, in the same period last year, according to CNBC.

After excluding one-time items, the company's earnings stood at $3.86 per share. This adjusted figure was higher than the $3.62 per share reported for the previous year's third quarter.

Home Depot online sales and 2026 outlook Home Depot's total revenue increased by 4.9% compared with the same period last year. This shows that the retailer generated more money from its business despite pressure from the housing market and cautious consumer spending.

Online sales continued to be a strong area for the company. Home Depot said its online comparable sales increased by around 13% in the third quarter.

This was the sixth consecutive quarter in which Home Depot recorded double-digit growth in online comparable sales. The continued growth shows that customers are increasingly using the company's online platform to shop for home improvement products, according to CNBC.

Home Depot has also shared its sales outlook for the full financial year. The company expects its total sales to increase by around 4.5%.

The company expects comparable sales to grow by approximately 1.4% for the full year. This is its current forecast for sales growth at stores that have been operating for the required comparison period.

The leadership change comes as Home Depot tries to manage a difficult housing market while continuing to grow its business. McPhail is expected to continue the company's existing strategy, with a focus on contractors, AI tools and improving sales across its stores and online platform.