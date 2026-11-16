Bitcoin price falls to $64,000 as US rate hike fears and regulatory uncertainty weigh on crypto market

Bitcoin fell nearly 2% on Monday to $64,353.50, staying close to its lowest level in three months. Fears of higher US interest rates and uncertainty over cryptocurrency rules continued to put pressure on the market. Bitcoin falls to $64,000 as US rate hike fears and crypto market uncertainty weigh on prices. (REUTERS/ Representative)

Crypto market remains under pressure Other major cryptocurrencies also faced losses in recent weeks, although some prices showed signs of recovery on Monday. Investors remained cautious as confidence in the crypto market weakened, according to Investing.com.

Investors also stayed away from risky investments ahead of Nvidia's earnings report due later this week. Uncertainty around the earnings of the major artificial intelligence (AI) company added to the wider weakness in risky assets.

US rate hike fears weigh on Bitcoin One of the main reasons behind Bitcoin's recent fall is the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections. Their control of Congress has raised concerns about the future of cryptocurrency rules and regulations in the country.

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Recent US inflation data has increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December. Some traders are even expecting a bigger-than-usual rate hike of 50 basis points (0.50 percentage points), according to Investing.com.

Higher interest rates make risky investments such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies less attractive. Investors may prefer safer investments when borrowing costs and returns on traditional assets rise. Bitcoin has also struggled during previous Federal Reserve rate hike periods, especially in 2022 and 2023.

MSCI decision adds to crypto uncertainty Investor confidence also took a hit after index operator MSCI said it would remove all treasury companies, mainly Strategy, from its indexes from the end of November. Strategy is the world's largest Bitcoin treasury company, according to Investing.com.

MSCI's decision could make it harder for Strategy to raise money from investors. The company may also have to sell some of its Bitcoin to pay off its growing debt and other expenses.

Also read: Nvidia stock falls as Elon Musk, Silicon Valley executives push for Jensen Huang's return as CEO

Bitcoin ETF outflows rise as crypto prices fall Investors continued to take money out of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds saw withdrawals of $1.07 billion in the week ending November 13. This was the third week in a row that investors pulled money out of these funds. They also saw withdrawals in five of the past six weeks. This shows that large investors are losing interest in Bitcoin, according to data from SoSoValue.

Most major cryptocurrencies also fell on Monday, following Bitcoin's decline.