US Treasury yields fall as investors await Kevin Warsh's comments, US retail sales data and Fed minutes

US Treasury yields fell slightly on Monday after going up last week. Investors are waiting for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh later in the day. They are also watching important US economic data due this week to understand how inflation and interest rates may change. US Treasury yields fall as investors await Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's comments and key US economic data. (AFP)

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell by 2 basis points to 5.131% on Monday. It had reached 5.174% on Friday before dropping to 5.143%. The 10-year Treasury yield is important because it affects the interest rates people pay on home loans, other loans and credit card debt.

US Treasury yields today The 2-year Treasury yield also fell by around 2 basis points to 4.85%. This yield is closely linked to expectations about the Federal Reserve's decisions on short-term interest rates.

The 30-year Treasury yield dropped by slightly more than 2 basis points to 5.46% on Monday.

Other US Treasury yields showed mixed movements on Monday: 1-month Treasury yield: 4.022%, up 0.005 percentage points.

3-month Treasury yield: 4.252%, up 0.02 percentage points.

6-month Treasury yield: 4.48%, up 0.023 percentage points.

1-year Treasury yield: 4.64%, up 0.013 percentage points.

2-year Treasury yield: 4.848%, down 0.026 percentage points.

10-year Treasury yield: 5.131%, down 0.022 percentage points.

30-year Treasury yield: 5.461%, down 0.02 percentage points. A basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points. Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. This means bond prices generally rise when yields fall and decline when yields increase.

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US inflation concerns Investors are also keeping a close watch on inflation after the latest US producer price index (PPI) data showed that wholesale prices increased by less than expected in October. However, the index remains at its highest level in nearly four years.

The rise in wholesale prices has raised concerns that businesses could pass their higher costs on to consumers. This could make everyday goods and services more expensive and increase inflation further. These concerns put pressure on US Treasury bonds last week, pushing yields higher.

Investors will now focus on several important US economic reports due this week. These include retail sales, housing starts and weekly jobless claims. The reports could provide fresh information about consumer spending, the housing market and the strength of the US jobs market.

Kevin Warsh speech and US retail sales data Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to speak later on Monday. He will discuss how technology affects productivity and jobs. Investors will watch his comments for any clues about the economy and the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

Tuesday's US retail sales report will be one of the biggest economic events this week. Traders expect retail sales to increase by 0.6% in October, compared with a 0.8% rise in September.

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September's retail sales growth was largely supported by a 6.4% increase in gasoline sales. The rise came as gasoline prices increased, meaning higher fuel spending played a major role in the overall growth in retail sales.

Federal Reserve rate decision in December Investors will also watch the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes scheduled for release on Wednesday. These minutes will provide more details about discussions among policymakers during the Fed's October meeting.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its October meeting. Investors will study the minutes to understand policymakers' views on inflation, economic growth and the possibility of future rate changes.

Markets have largely priced in a quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Investors will look for clues from this week's economic data and Warsh's comments to assess whether expectations about the Fed's next move could change.