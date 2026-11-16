Trump held up to $62 million in Nvidia stock by August 2026, report says

Trump's Nvidia stock holdings were worth between $615,000 and $1.3 million at the end of 2024. This means the reported value of his Nvidia investment had increased significantly by August 2026, according to The Washington Post.

The report was based on a review of Trump's financial disclosures, which showed his stock trades during the year. The disclosures suggest that Trump had a much larger investment in Nvidia than previously reported.

US President Donald Trump held Nvidia shares worth between $13 million and $62 million as of the end of August 2026, according to a report by The Washington Post on Monday.

What could Nvidia gain from being named a US AI national champion?

What could Nvidia gain from being named a US AI national champion?

However, the financial disclosures do not include Trump's stock trades from the last two months. This is because there is a delay in reporting such transactions.

Nvidia faces China links scrutiny The disclosure comes at a time when Nvidia and its relationship with the Trump administration are facing increased attention and scrutiny.

Nvidia's relationship with the Trump administration has also come under scrutiny following concerns about the company's links to China. These concerns have increased amid developments involving Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, Reuters reported.

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO last week amid a controversy over his relationship with Alice Huang. US authorities suspect that Alice Huang has links to Chinese intelligence.

Also read: Dow, S&P 500 futures edge higher as Nasdaq slips ahead of Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO

Trump plans to name Nvidia a national champion Meanwhile, the Trump administration is planning to name Nvidia and more than two dozen other artificial intelligence (AI) companies as US national champions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The proposed move would place Nvidia among a group of major AI companies that the US administration wants to recognise as important to the country's interests. Nvidia is also preparing to announce its latest quarterly financial results on November 17. The earnings report is expected to draw attention from investors as they track the company's business and performance.

Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ties Huang is considered one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley. Their relationship goes back to at least 2025. Their close relationship was also visible in December 2025, when a Reuters reporter saw Huang's name appear on Trump's phone during a call.

In the same month, Trump announced that the US would allow Nvidia to sell its H200 AI processors to China. The H200 is Nvidia's second-most powerful AI chip. Under Trump's announcement, Nvidia would also have to pay the US government a 25% fee on sales of these processors to China, Reuters reported.