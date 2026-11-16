Dow, S&P 500 futures edge higher as Nasdaq slips ahead of Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO

Nvidia shares fell around 1.6% to 1.7% in premarket trading on Monday. Investors are waiting for the company's third-quarter earnings report, which is due after the US stock market closes on Tuesday.

Dow Jones futures rose by 21 points, or nearly 0.1%, in morning trading. However, S&P 500 futures fell 0.25%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.79% ahead of the US market opening, according to CNBC.

US stock futures moved in different directions on Monday morning after a volatile week on Wall Street. Investors are waiting for Nvidia's quarterly earnings report and the possible stock market debut of artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic.

Why did Nvidia shares fall after Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO?

Why did Nvidia shares fall after Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO?

Analysts expect Nvidia's earnings and revenue to grow by nearly 100% compared with the same period last year. However, investors are also watching the company's future business plans and performance after Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO.

Huang announced that he was stepping down as Nvidia's CEO last Thursday. The announcement came after reports of several alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman whom US intelligence reportedly believes to be a Chinese spy. Huang had also told employees about an affair in an email dated November 8.

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Nvidia shares dropped 13% last week, marking their biggest weekly decline since April 2025. The fall wiped hundreds of billions of dollars off the company's market value following the news about Huang's exit.

Colette Kress, who is serving as interim CEO, will have to restore confidence in Nvidia's business and reassure investors about its future. Dan Ives, an analyst at Yorkville Ives, said the company's earnings report and conference call on Tuesday would be important in rebuilding trust in the company, according to CNBC.

Ives expects Nvidia to give its usual earnings guidance and discuss strong business performance. He also expects the company to share details showing that demand for its products has increased since the previous quarter.

Investors are also watching the planned initial public offering (IPO) of AI company Anthropic. The company is targeting a valuation of around $1.4 trillion, with its shares expected to be priced between $70 and $78, according to CNBC.

Despite Nvidia's sharp fall, the broader US stock market had a positive week. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all gained more than 2% last week. All three indexes recorded their biggest weekly gains since August.

Asian markets Stock markets across Asia mostly fell as investors reacted to economic concerns and losses in major regional markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.42% on Monday. The fall came after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) unexpectedly shrank.

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South Korea's Kospi fell 3.59%, recording the biggest decline among the major Asian markets.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.41% during the trading session.

Mainland China's CSI 300 fell 0.91% after disappointing economic data added to concerns among investors.

Unlike most other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.49% on Monday, according to CNBC.

European markets European stocks moved slightly higher on Monday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 gaining 0.12%.

The UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.28%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.30%, according to CNBC.

Germany's DAX traded just above the flatline, showing very little movement during the session.

Other global market developments Italian bank UniCredit received antitrust approval from the European Commission on Monday to take control of German lender Commerzbank. The approval follows similar consent from the European Central Bank last month, according to CNBC.

The European Commission's approval clears an important regulatory hurdle for the proposed takeover. UniCredit is expected to begin its integration plan early next year, according to CNBC.

Teresa Ribera, the European Commission's first executive vice-president for a clean, just and competitive transition, said the approval showed that Europe's banking sector could become stronger while still protecting competition and customer choice.

UniCredit shares fell 0.62% during morning trading in Milan, while Commerzbank shares dropped 1% in Frankfurt.

Oil prices moved higher as traders watched reports of incidents involving oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global oil shipments, according to CNBC.

Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, gained 0.30% to reach $96.13 per barrel on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.49% to $89.03 per barrel.

The price rise came after two oil tankers reportedly hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported the incidents, citing Iran's Revolutionary Guard. Similar incidents were also reported on Sunday and Monday.