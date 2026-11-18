Despite Tuesday's gain, Nvidia's market value of around $3.8 trillion remains about $2 trillion below its peak in early October.

Jones opened the company's earnings call by saying Nvidia would not rehire Huang and that the board would not take questions about his departure. Huang stepped down as CEO last week following revelations about his personal relationships, including alleged affairs with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, and two Nvidia employees, according to Reuters.

Nvidia shares rose 4% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported strong quarterly results and gave a better-than-expected sales forecast for the next quarter. The stock gained even as Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones made it clear that the company's board would not bring back co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO.

Why did Nvidia stock rise despite uncertainty over its CEO?

Why did Nvidia stock rise despite uncertainty over its CEO?

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said the board has hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find the company's next CEO. Jones said the board wants to appoint a permanent CEO as quickly as possible but will not rush the decision before finding the right person.

Also read: US-China tech tensions put Nvidia, Apple at risk as chip curbs and supply chain concerns grow

Kress defended the leadership team's performance since Huang's departure, saying, "Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week. We've got this.".

Huang, who was widely seen as the public face of the AI boom, stepped down last Thursday after reports about his alleged relationships became public. Huang said on Tuesday that he would be honoured to return as CEO if the board believed his return was in the company's best interests.

Nvidia stops H200 chip shipments to China Nvidia has stopped shipping licensed Hopper-generation data centre chips to China, interim CEO Colette Kress said during the company's earnings call on Tuesday. Kress said Nvidia sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper-generation data centre products to China during the quarter that ended on October 25.

However, she said the company's latest sales forecast does not include any further sales of these licensed chips to China. "Our guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data centre products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data centre products to China," Kress said. Kress did not explain why the company had stopped the shipments or whether the decision would be permanent.

The Hopper family includes the H200, one of Nvidia's powerful AI processors used to train and run advanced artificial intelligence models.

US-China chip export rules face fresh questions The development raises questions about the future of the special export arrangement between Washington and Beijing that had allowed Nvidia to sell certain advanced chips to approved Chinese customers.

However, US President Donald Trump later agreed to allow Nvidia to sell H200 chips to approved Chinese customers after his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping last year.

Also read: Nvidia stock falls as Jensen Huang signals willingness to return as CEO

In January, the US eased its licensing rules for H200 exports and allowed individual applications to be reviewed under certain security conditions.

Reuters reported earlier this month that around 600,000 H200 chips were being stored in Hong Kong while awaiting approval to enter mainland China.

Several major Chinese internet companies had already obtained around 10,000 H200 chips each in recent months, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Washington has also tightened licensing rules for chip shipments to Southeast Asia and overseas data centres that serve Chinese companies.