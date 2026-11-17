Huang said he had received several calls from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners and customers asking him to return as CEO.

Huang made the statement on Tuesday, November 17, in his first public comments since resigning from Nvidia on November 12. His resignation followed reports about his alleged extramarital relationships, which also increased scrutiny of the company's business ties with China.

Nvidia shares fell after former CEO Jensen Huang said he would be willing to return to the company if its board wanted him back. Huang said he would be honoured to take up the role again if the board believed his return would be in the best interests of shareholders and employees.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang said in his statement.

Nvidia shares recovered some of their earlier losses after Huang's statement. Nvidia Corp (NVDA) shares were trading at $153.74 as of 5:45 pm UTC on November 17. The stock was last trading around 1.73% lower, compared with a 4% fall on Monday.

US President Donald Trump had earlier said he would not oppose Huang returning as Nvidia CEO. A petition calling for Huang's return had also collected more than 178,000 signatures, including support from well-known Silicon Valley executives. However, three people told Reuters that Nvidia's board was not considering bringing Huang back as CEO.

Nvidia's board had already appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while the company looked for a permanent replacement. Kress will continue to manage the company's daily operations.

Also read: US-China tech tensions put Nvidia, Apple at risk as chip curbs and supply chain concerns grow

The controversy surrounding Huang has badly affected Nvidia's market value. The crisis had wiped out more than $400 billion in market value by Monday's market close.

Nvidia creates new committee to oversee security and China-related risks Nvidia announced a new board-level committee on Tuesday to oversee national security and export control matters. This is the company's first major governance change since Huang stepped down as CEO.

The new committee will monitor Nvidia's national security policies and global trade compliance programmes. It will also work with independent experts in law, national security and trade compliance. It was not immediately clear whether Nvidia created the committee specifically because of the allegations involving Huang.

Huang's alleged China links put Nvidia under scrutiny Huang's reported relationships, including one with a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence, have raised questions about Nvidia's oversight of its business and national security responsibilities.

The woman is Alice Huang, a former senior executive and controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. US intelligence agencies suspect she has links to Chinese intelligence, as noted by Reuters.

Megaspeed is under investigation over allegations that restricted Nvidia AI chips may have been diverted to China. The investigation also involves possible violations of US export-control rules. Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations have increased attention on Nvidia's business relationship with China. The US government has been trying for years to stop China from accessing Nvidia's most advanced AI chips because of national security concerns.