Deutsche Bank shares fell on Tuesday after a series of leaked documents revealed details about the lender's past dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, US President Donald Trump and wealthy Russian businessmen. The reports raised questions about the bank's handling of suspicious transactions, internal warnings and customer information. Deutsche Bank faces scrutiny after leaked documents reveal past dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and Russian oligarchs. (AP)

Deutsche Bank shares dropped 3.57% to €31.76 ($35) on Tuesday. The stock had fallen more than 6% earlier in the trading session before recovering some of its losses, according to Forbes.

The leaked documents were examined by several international media organisations, including the Financial Times (FT), The New York Times and Dutch outlet Follow the Money. Their investigations were part of a reporting consortium examining the bank's past activities.

What did the Deutsche Bank leaks reveal about Epstein? Epstein became a Deutsche Bank client in 2013, five years after he was convicted of soliciting sex from a minor. The Financial Times reported that the bank continued its relationship with him despite receiving several internal warnings about the convicted sex offender.

Deutsche Bank informed Epstein in December 2018 that it was ending their banking relationship. This came after renewed scrutiny of his sexual abuse of young women, the FT report noted.

However, the bank closed Epstein's two remaining accounts only after his arrest in July 2019. According to South African outlet Financial Mail, which is part of the reporting consortium, the accounts were closed three days after his arrest.

A later internal investigation identified at least 112 high-risk transactions linked to Epstein. The investigation also examined possible connections between financial transactions and the sexual abuse of minors at his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

The internal investigation also looked into suspected money laundering through Epstein's charity, Gratitude America. The charity was among the organisations examined as part of the bank's review of his financial activities.

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An internal Deutsche Bank email described Ghislaine Maxwell as an alleged "co-conspirator in Epstein's illegal activities." Financial Mail reported that the bank had identified these concerns about Maxwell, who was closely associated with Epstein, according to Forbes.

Despite these concerns, Deutsche Bank allowed an arrangement involving one of Epstein's trusts to proceed. The trust listed Maxwell as one of its beneficiaries, according to the Financial Mail investigation.

Epstein's banking relationship generated around $1 million in annual revenue for Deutsche Bank's wealth management business between 2015 and 2018. The leaked documents examined by the FT showed that this was lower than the $2 million to $4 million in yearly revenue the bank had expected to earn from the relationship.

What did the leaks reveal about Trump's tax records? Deutsche Bank accidentally shared Donald Trump's tax statements with an outside party in 2017, during his first presidential term. The Financial Times reported that the bank failed to inform Trump about the data breach.

The incident involved the tax statements of 1,586 private banking accounts, including Trump's. A bank employee accidentally sent the year-end tax documents to the accountant of another client. The recipient noticed the mistake and informed Deutsche Bank about the incident. The accountant also deleted the file after alerting the bank.

Senior Deutsche Bank executives discussed how they could avoid informing affected customers about the breach. The leaked documents examined by the FT revealed internal discussions about how the bank should handle the incident.

Christian Sewing, who is now Deutsche Bank's CEO, was also informed about the incident. At the time, he was leading the bank's private banking business and described the data leak as an "awful mistake" in internal communications, according to Forbes.

What did the leaks reveal about Trump-linked companies and suspicious transactions? Deutsche Bank flagged a suspicious transaction involving a Trump-owned company in Azerbaijan in 2014. Dutch outlet Follow the Money, which was part of the reporting consortium, reported that the transaction involved DT Marks Baku LLC.

The company received money from a customer of Danske Bank's Estonian branch. However, Deutsche Bank could not establish the purpose of the payment or determine the relationship between the two parties involved.

The bank later identified other suspicious payments involving companies owned by Trump. Its analysis linked some of these transactions to money-laundering networks in Russia and Azerbaijan, Follow the Money reported.

Deutsche Bank did not disclose the 2014 transaction to the US Congress when lawmakers questioned it about Trump's financial connections to Russia. The leaked documents brought fresh attention to the bank's handling of these transactions, according to Forbes.

However, the leaked documents do not establish that Trump personally took part in money laundering or any other wrongdoing. The reports raised questions about transactions involving companies linked to him but did not prove his personal involvement in illegal activities.

What did the leaks reveal about Deutsche Bank's dealings with Russian oligarchs? Deutsche Bank continued its relationships with wealthy Russian businessmen despite repeated internal warnings about money laundering and sanctions risks. The New York Times reported this after examining the leaked documents.

The Russian billionaires linked to the bank included Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg. Both businessmen were among the wealthy Russian clients whose relationships with Deutsche Bank came under scrutiny.

Five of the seven Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the Trump administration in 2018 had ties to Deutsche Bank. The New York Times reported that the leaked records revealed the extent of the lender's relationships with these individuals.

The bank's dealings with Russian clients also came under scrutiny after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. US federal prosecutors sought information about Russian clients under sanctions, including their names and account balances.

However, some accounts belonging to wealthy Russian clients had already been moved to Switzerland and Luxembourg. These countries have banking secrecy laws that restrict the information that can be shared with the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The movement of these accounts raised questions about how easily US authorities could obtain financial information about sanctioned Russian clients. The leaked documents highlighted the challenges faced by investigators seeking details about these accounts.

How has Deutsche Bank responded to the leaked documents? Deutsche Bank said the matters highlighted in the media reports dated back several years, with some incidents occurring nearly two decades ago. The lender issued a statement responding to the reports, according to Forbes.

The bank defended the changes made under CEO Christian Sewing's leadership. It said it had undergone a major transformation and made significant investments to improve its internal controls.

Deutsche Bank also pointed to its financial performance while defending its progress. The lender said it had restored sustainable profitability and recorded record profits in 2025, along with strong results in recent quarters.

The bank's statement said: "We made substantial investments in our control environment while restoring sustainable profitability," according to Forbes.

Despite the bank's defence, the leaked documents have brought renewed attention to its past dealings with Epstein, suspicious transactions involving Trump-linked companies, the handling of Trump's tax records and its relationships with Russian oligarchs.