The number of outage reports started increasing on Monday morning and surged by the afternoon. By 2 pm ET on Monday, nearly 4,800 users had reported problems with Chase, the highest number among the banks being tracked by Downdetector.

Customers also reported problems with Zelle, a popular digital payments service used to send and receive money. Some users faced delays or difficulties making payments because of problems involving their banks, according to Downdetector.

Several major US banks faced service disruptions on Monday, leaving customers unable to access some banking services, check account balances or complete transactions. The affected institutions included JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, US Bank , Wells Fargo, Capital One and Truist, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

What should customers do if their bank's app or website is down?

What should customers do if their bank's app or website is down?

Why were Zelle payments delayed if Zelle was working normally?

Why were Zelle payments delayed if Zelle was working normally?

What caused the US bank outages affecting Chase and other banks?

What caused the US bank outages affecting Chase and other banks?

Customers reported different problems depending on their banks:

JPMorgan Chase: Customers faced problems accessing online accounts, checking balances and completing transactions, including bank transfers and wire transfers.

Bank of America: Customers reported problems with ATMs, online banking and mobile banking services.

US Bank: Customers faced difficulties accessing online accounts and the bank's mobile app. Some also reported problems transferring money.

Wells Fargo: Customers reported trouble signing in, checking account balances and completing transactions.

Capital One and Truist: Customers also saw an increase in complaints about accessing their bank accounts. Some Chase customers received an error message when they tried to use the bank's online services. The message read: "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

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Chase said the disruption was caused by a technical software bug and not a cyberattack. A spokesperson said some transactions were taking longer than usual to complete, but customers could still access their accounts and money.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News. The bank added that it was working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Chase also addressed the issue in a social media post. The bank said a software bug in its systems affected other financial institutions when Chase was involved in a transaction with those banks. It added that the problem was not systemic.

A Bank of America spokesperson said the bank's systems were working normally. The bank told CBS News that its “systems were operating normally throughout the day yesterday.”

US Bank said its systems were not directly affected by the cyber outage. However, customers trying to send or receive Zelle payments involving another financial institution could experience delays, the bank told CBS News.

Capital One also said it was operating normally and had not been affected by the outage, according to a company spokesperson.

Zelle said its own service was working normally, but some customers could still face payment delays because of technical problems at their banks. The company said customers use Zelle through participating banks and credit unions, which manage their accounts and hold their money.

Downdetector showed that services had returned to normal at the affected banks and Zelle by early Tuesday. CBS News said it had contacted Chase, Wells Fargo, US Bank and Capital One for comments on the disruptions.

What should bank customers do during an outage? Customers can try alternative banking services if their bank's website or mobile app stops working. Kayne McGladrey, a security expert and senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, advised customers to visit their nearest bank branch if online services are unavailable.

McGladrey said customers could also try using ATMs, debit or credit cards, phone banking and in-person banking services. These services may continue working even when a bank's mobile app is facing problems.

Customers should keep proof of failed or delayed transactions. McGladrey advised people to take screenshots of error messages and unsuccessful payments. These records could help them resolve transaction-related problems or request the reversal of fees charged because of the outage.

Once banking services return to normal, customers should contact their banks and ask them to reverse any additional fees caused by the disruption, she said.

McGladrey also warned customers against clicking on unexpected emails or messages claiming to provide information about the bank outage. Such messages could be phishing attempts designed to steal personal and banking information. She advised customers to check their banks' official websites, mobile apps and other verified communication channels for updates instead of trusting unsolicited messages.

Cybercriminals could use the banking disruptions to target worried customers, especially people concerned about losing access to their money, Craig Timm, senior director of anti-money laundering at ACAMS, an anti-financial-crime organisation, told CBS News.

Timm warned that customers should assume they could be targeted by scammers during such disruptions. He added that artificial intelligence (AI) allows criminals to create and send fraudulent messages quickly and target large numbers of people.

Scammers may pretend to be bank officials and ask customers to take urgent action to protect their money or restore access to their accounts, Timm said. These scams could come through fake bank alerts, fraudulent text messages, emails or social media posts offering help with banking problems. Timm warned that some criminals may try to steal customers' banking login details, while others may send harmful links that could give them access to victims' computers.

Customers should therefore avoid clicking on suspicious links, sharing passwords or banking details, or responding to messages that create panic about their money. They should contact their banks directly through official channels if they have concerns about their accounts.