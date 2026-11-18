Oil prices fall 2% as US crude inventories rise 5.28 million barrels, US-Iran conflict limits losses
Oil prices fall as US crude inventories rise 5.28 million barrels, while US-Iran fighting and Strait of Hormuz shipping risks limit losses in Brent and WTI.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US crude and fuel inventories increased, indicating higher supplies in the world's largest oil-consuming country. However, continued fighting between the US and Iran and attacks on ships in the Middle East limited the decline in oil prices.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 2%, or $1.67, to $84.34 per barrel by 0920 GMT on Wednesday. Brent crude futures also declined, falling 1.2%, or $1.15, to $91.99 per barrel, Reuters reported.
US crude inventories rise by 5.28 million barrels
US crude inventories increased by 5.28 million barrels in the week ending November 13, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), cited by market sources on Tuesday.
US gasoline inventories also increased by 5.12 million barrels during the same week. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 351,000 barrels, according to API data cited by market sources.
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However, concerns over the US-Iran conflict and the safety of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz prevented a sharper decline.
Oil prices had settled higher on Tuesday as attacks on ships in the Middle East increased, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between the US and Iran. Talks involving Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar were also continuing, Reuters reported.
One crew member was missing and 11 others were injured after an ADNOC Logistics and Services vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates-based company confirmed the incident on Wednesday.
Another shipping incident took place off the coast of Oman on Monday, when an LPG tanker was hit by a projectile. The attack forced the vessel's crew members to evacuate the ship, adding to concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Tuesday that it had launched five drones towards two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline. Saudi Arabia uses this pipeline to transport oil towards the Red Sea, allowing it to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More