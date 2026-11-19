US President Donald Trump has described the ceasefire memorandum negotiated by Vice President JD Vance with Iran as a “waste of time”, criticising the diplomatic effort months after it was reached. Trump, however, defended Vance and maintained that the decision to go to war with Iran was justified. US President Donald Trump has described the ceasefire memorandum negotiated by Vice President JD Vance with Iran as a “waste of time.” (AFP)

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Trump said he had not liked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed in June but had listened to advisers who supported the arrangement. He said he preferred a formal contract over a memorandum and believed the agreement had delayed developments.

“It was a waste of time,” Trump said, adding that the process had allowed the US to understand Iran better and realise that Tehran could not be trusted.

The June agreement was intended to establish an initial halt to hostilities and provide a framework for negotiations to end the conflict. However, fighting continued intermittently, and the arrangement eventually collapsed.