A senior surgeon in Hong Kong admitted to mistakenly removing a patient’s ovaries during an operation that was meant to remove only her uterus and fallopian tubes. The doctor, identified as Professor Cheung Tak-hong, called the incident a “rookie mistake” and said he took full responsibility for the error, The Straits Times reported. The surgery took place on September 12 at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre. (Unsplash/Representational image)

The surgery took place on September 12 at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre. Cheung was supposed to remove the 45-year-old patient’s uterus and fallopian tubes after she was suspected of having an endometrial lesion. However, her ovaries were also removed during the procedure.

“The operation was a bit difficult and I was too focused on one thing, and my mind missed the original plan,” Cheung told the South China Morning Post (SCMP). “I don’t want to explain further… because a mistake is a mistake. I should admit my mistakes and bear the responsibility,” he added.

In a separate interview, Cheung also accepted responsibility for the “rookie mistake” and said he had personally apologised to the patient and her family. He added that the woman had accepted his apology.

The surgeon also pledged to continue overseeing the patient’s care to minimise any long-term effects of the mistake. He also said he would take steps to ensure such an incident did not happen again.

(Also Read: Man allegedly steals S$347 earbuds at Singapore's Changi Airport, arrested nearly 3 months later upon return)

What did the hospital say? On Wednesday, CUHK Medical Centre said the doctor had experienced a “temporary collapse of his situational awareness” during the operation. “Put simply, the doctor involved had a lapse in concentration at the time,” hospital CEO Chung Kin-lai said, without revealing the name of the doctor.

He described the incident as a “great misfortune” for both the patient and the doctor, adding that the hospital was deeply saddened by what had happened. The hospital also apologised to the patient and her family and reported the incident to Hong Kong’s Department of Health, as per The Straits Times.

(Also Read: Hong Kong star gives up acting to become a waitress, says she likes the ‘stability’)

Who is Professor Cheung Tak-hong? According to SCMP, Cheung is an expert in obstetrics and gynaecology, specialising in gynaecological oncology. He is a consultant with CUHK and an honorary clinical professor at the university’s medical school.

Cheung told SCMP that a final decision on disciplinary action against him had not yet been made.