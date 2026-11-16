Man allegedly steals S$347 earbuds at Singapore's Changi Airport, arrested nearly 3 months later upon return

A 38-year-old man from Hong Kong was arrested at Singapore's Changi Airport nearly three months after he allegedly stole earbuds worth S$347.71 from a shop in the airport's transit area. Police arrested a Hong Kong traveller after he returned to Singapore nearly three months after an alleged earbuds theft. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The man was detained on October 29, 2026, when he returned to the airport in transit. Police had identified him through surveillance footage following the alleged theft in August, but he had already left Singapore.

According to a report by Mothership, citing a November 16 statement from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the suspect is scheduled to appear in court on November 17.

Missing earbuds discovered during stock check The alleged incident took place on August 2 at a retail outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport's Terminal 1.

Police said a retail assistant discovered that a box of earbuds was missing from a display shelf while conducting a stock check. The matter was reported to authorities at approximately 12.30pm.

The employee subsequently reviewed the shop's closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, which allegedly showed a man taking the earbuds at around 10.20am and leaving the outlet without paying.

Investigators used the footage to establish the man's identity. However, he had already departed Singapore before officers could apprehend him.

Arrested after returning to Singapore The case took another turn when the man travelled through Changi Airport again on October 29, nearly three months after the alleged theft.

Officers from the Airport Police Division arrested him during a planned operation.

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The suspect is expected to be charged with theft in dwelling under Section 380 of Singapore's Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he could face imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Singapore police issue warning over shop theft The Singapore Police Force reiterated that it takes shop theft seriously and will deal firmly with offenders in accordance with the law.

The case follows similar incidents involving travellers accused of stealing merchandise from Changi Airport shops before leaving Singapore.

In an earlier statement, police highlighted how improvements in CCTV technology have strengthened their ability to identify suspected shoplifters, even after they leave the country.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that departing Singapore does not necessarily mean suspects can escape investigation or prosecution.