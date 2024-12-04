Menu Explore
Monkeys enter Singapore’s Changi Airport, viral video shows woman calmly ‘talking’ to one: ‘Give her an award’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 04, 2024 07:21 AM IST

In addition to praising the woman for being calm about the monkey at Singapore’s Changi Airport, many also joked that the macaque came there to board a flight.

Encounters between humans and monkeys can often be surprisingly sweet and amicable. One such example was recently seen at Singapore’s Changi Airport. A video circulating on social media captured an airport staff calmly guiding a monkey towards the exit at the international airport.

A woman has turned into a social media hero after she was seen calmly escorting a monkey towards the exit at Singapore’s Changi airport. (Screengrab)
A woman has turned into a social media hero after she was seen calmly escorting a monkey towards the exit at Singapore’s Changi airport. (Screengrab)

Originally posted on TikTok, it didn’t take long for the footage to reach other social media platforms. A post was also shared on the Instagram page Mothership.

Also Read: Monkeys enter Supreme Court corridor, steal lunch box, lawyers film theft. Watch

The video captured the woman, dressed in uniform, politely and calmly guiding a monkey towards the exit. It is unclear whether the woman had proper training to handle a primate, but her gesture has won people’s hearts.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media’s reaction:

The video prompted likes and views. It further acquired several comments from people. While many praised the woman for her presence of mind, a few couldn’t help but take the route of hilarity.

An individual joked, “He was searching for his missing Banana that’s worth $8.3 million,” referencing a recent incident in which Crypto mogul Justin Sun ate a banana artwork that he purchased for 6.2 million dollars. The artwork Comedian by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan was a banana duct taped onto a white wall.

Also Read: Falling monkey crashes through car sunroof in Varanasi, walks away unharmed. Watch

Another posted, “It’s the gesturing towards the exit that got me.” A third commented, “People around are just going on as if it's just another day at Changi Airport.” A fourth wrote, “Animal or human, courtesy is important!”

A monkey roaming around inside the Changi Airport in Singapore is reportedly not a one-off incident. Earlier, other macaques were spotted at different parts of this major international airport.

What are your thoughts on this video of a woman escorting a monkey out of Singapore’s Changi Airport?

