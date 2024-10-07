Monkeys enter Supreme Court corridor, steal lunch box, lawyers film theft. Watch

The Supreme Court of India had some "unusual visitors" recently when a couple of monkeys entered the court's corridors and stole a bag. In a video shared by senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde, a couple of monkeys can be seen jumping onto a crowded corridor of the top court.(X/@sanjayuvacha)

In a video shared by senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde, a couple of monkeys can be seen jumping onto a crowded corridor of the top court. One of the monkeys leaps to a small shelf next to a courtroom door and grabs a bag. He quickly jumps back to sit on the parapet again.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Even as a group of lawyers watches and smiles at the two visitors, the monkey grabs a lunch box out of the bag and throws the tote bag from the parapet.

Several lawyers filmed the 'theft' as the monkey business continued. The lawyers recording the video can be heard laughing as the primate struggles to open the lunchbox.

The video which raked in over 50,000 views has amused social media users who made light-hearted jokes about the whole incident. (Also read: Monkeys wreak havoc in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, grab woman by her hair: Viral video)

‘Monkey business’

"Was it carrying any brief? Because some Lawyers never pass on. They just replace their outer rendering,” one user wrote said.

"It is their way of lending a helping hand to the common man in the latter's quest for seeking justice;such are the times," commented another user.

"Snatching in broad daylight at Supreme Court. Law and order problem," read a third comment.

"Monkey business happening in the hallowed corridors of Apex Court," read one tongue-in-cheek reply.

One user imagined the bag to be the property of a lawyer who would have the undertake the difficult task of explaining its sudden disappearance in court. "Milord, I wanted to submit my affidavit but it's missing ....along with my lunch," read their comment.

The video comes days after the Delhi High Court directed the city's administration to deal with the "monkey menace" in the national capital. (Also read: UP cop performs CPR on monkey, who fell unconscious due to sweltering heat, saves its life. Watch)