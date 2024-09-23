Monkeys save 6-year-old from rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Report

A group of monkeys reportedly stopped a man from allegedly raping a six-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Media reports claimed that the incident took place on Saturday after the accused lured the child to an abandoned house in the city. Monkey saves 6-year-old from rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Report(Representative Image/Pexels)

The victim, a UKG student, narrated the incident to her family and informed them of how the monkeys saved her, reported The Times of India.

According to the victim's father, she was playing outside their house when the accused took her to an abandoned house. He then took off her clothes and attempted to sexually assault her, reported TOI. However, a group of monkeys aggressively attacked the man - forcing him to flee.

“The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage, walking on a narrow lane with my daughter. He is yet to be identified. He also threatened my child that he would kill me. My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened,” the girl's father said, as quoted by TOI.

Following the incident, the victim's parents filed a complaint at the nearest police station.

The police have registered an FIR under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and the Pocso Act against the accused, Baghpat circle officer Harish Bhadoria told TOI.

The police are trying to identify and arrest the accused.

Another incident in UP

Meanwhile, in another incident on Saturday, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys, one 8-year-old and one 7-year-old, at a deserted location under the Sadar Kotwali police station area of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the two boys who live in the neighbourhood, allegedly lured the girl away to a deserted location on the pretext of playing with her and allegedly raped her.

The girl returned home bleeding and informed her parents. They immediately rushed her to the District Women’s Hospital for treatment and informed the police, police said.

On the complaint of the family, the two accused minors were detained and questioned, and later sent to a government children’s shelter home.